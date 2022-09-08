ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes

The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL
Yardbarker

Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star

The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Laker Nick Young Makes A Strong Pitch For Bronny James To Play For The USC Trojans: "Why Leave And You Already Out Here Comfortable?"

As LeBron James prepares for the grind of another long NBA season, his son Bronny is getting ready to play out the final chapter of his High School career. All throughout the season, and until he announces his decision, the whole world will be waiting, and watching, to see where Bronny will play next. While programs like Oregon and Ohio State have been classified as the most likely landing spots for James Jr., there are those who want him to consider playing for the University of Southern California instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Eddy Alvarez Released by LA

You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates. Eddy Alvarez...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy