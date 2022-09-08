Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I went to Las Vegas and 'couple-watched' at the poolM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker booted out of T-Mobile Arena after UFC 279 win
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker were booted out of the T-Mobile Arena by the UFC last night. Walker, coached by John Kavanagh, who also trains former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor, opened last night’s UFC 279 card with a rear-naked choke submission victory over Ion Cuțelaba.
UFC・
Yardbarker
Former NBA Coach George Karl Reveals His Biggest Regret: "Ray Allen And Carmelo Anthony"
George Karl is not a very popular coach amongst the players for his multiple falling-outs with his star players. This trend started with a young Ray Allen on the Milwaukee Bucks and happened again with a young Carmelo Anthony on the Denver Nuggets. Both situations ended with the player being traded elsewhere.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes
The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star
The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant's Message To NFL Players Before The First Football Sunday Of The Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Brooklyn Nets' superstar Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and he has been in the news a lot over the offseason. Rumors swirled about him potentially being traded, but the ultimate resolution was that...
Fuel sweep Shock to win OWL Summer Showdown
The Dallas Fuel capped off a dominating performance in the West Region by sweeping the San Francisco Shock in the
Yardbarker
Former Laker Nick Young Makes A Strong Pitch For Bronny James To Play For The USC Trojans: "Why Leave And You Already Out Here Comfortable?"
As LeBron James prepares for the grind of another long NBA season, his son Bronny is getting ready to play out the final chapter of his High School career. All throughout the season, and until he announces his decision, the whole world will be waiting, and watching, to see where Bronny will play next. While programs like Oregon and Ohio State have been classified as the most likely landing spots for James Jr., there are those who want him to consider playing for the University of Southern California instead.
Yardbarker
Eddy Alvarez Released by LA
You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates. Eddy Alvarez...
Comments / 0