Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
US Open: Iga Swiatek defeats Aryna Sabalenka to set up final showdown with Ons Jabeur
World number one Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach a first US Open final against Ons Jabeur on Saturday. After a sluggish start, the Pole came back in the second set and overcame an early break in the decider by winning the final four games to see off the powerful Belarusian.
SkySports
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz reaches US Open final; Spaniard could become youngest world No 1
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world No 1 ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first Grand Slam final. The 19-year-old is the youngest man to reach a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal...
SkySports
US Open: Casper Ruud defeats Karen Khachanov to reach final, while Joe Salisbury claims doubles title
Casper Ruud made it through to his second Grand Slam final of the year after a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory against Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals of the US Open on Friday. The Norwegian, who lost out to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final earlier this year,...
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry enjoys win 'for the good guys' with narrow victory at Wentworth
Lowry posted a seven-under 65 on the final day of the DP World Tour's flagship event to finish on 17 under and close a bogey-free tournament, reduced to 54 holes after Friday's play was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The tournament featured 18 players from the Saudi-backed...
GOLF・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SkySports
St Leger: Racing on Saturday cancelled with Doncaster to host nine races on Sunday including Classic
British racing on Saturday, September 10 has been cancelled as an ongoing mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, with the St Leger at Doncaster moved to Sunday as part of a nine-race card. All fixtures in British racing will return on Sunday, with the exception...
SkySports
Italian GP: Williams driver Alex Albon to be replaced by Nyck de Vries after suffering appendicitis
Williams said Albon is in "good spirits" despite receiving ongoing treatment in hospital having fallen ill on Saturday morning. De Vries, who is reserve driver to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes, will make his Formula 1 qualifying and race debut, having previously driven in practice sessions. "Williams Racing...
SkySports
Bayern Munich: Mathys Tel becomes club's youngest scorer but Stuttgart claim late draw - European round-up
Bayern Munich conceded a stoppage-time equaliser through VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy's from the penalty spot for a 2-2 on Saturday, the champions' third consecutive Bundesliga draw. It started well for Bayern, who face Barcelona in the Champions League group stage next week, with forward Mathys Tel scoring their opener...
SkySports
England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win
Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps. After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen
Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
SkySports
Real Madrid 4-1 Real Mallorca: Rodrygo stunner helps La Liga leaders maintain perfect start following comeback win
Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season. A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead. Vinicius Jr put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger completed the rout.
SkySports
Irish Champion Stakes: Luxembourg aimed at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after stunning Leopardstown victory
Luxembourg is back in the big time after winning the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore. Forced to miss the Derby with a setback after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas, the Camelot colt travelled in mid-division in the 10-furlong showpiece after starting at 7/2, allowing stablemate Stone Age to take a clear early lead before clicking into gear two furlongs from home.
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy one back as play resumes at Wentworth after Queen's death
The tournament was suspended on Thursday evening immediately after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Her Majesty and play was also cancelled on Friday, with the event reduced to 54 holes ahead of its resumption on Saturday morning. Thirty players returned to complete their opening rounds and a two-minute period...
Comments / 0