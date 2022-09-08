ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

What to do this weekend: Check out Pugapalooza, Oktoberfest events and more at the Shore

By Alex Biese, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
This weekend, Asbury Park is going to the pugs.

Pugapalooza, a celebration of pugs and the humans who love them, returns to the Wonder Bar from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Rescheduled from its original date in May, this year’s Pugapalooza is looking to fit a weekend’s worth of fun into one big afternoon.

There will be vendors, a silent auction and plenty of opportunities for the pugs to play. Festivities will be run according to the Wonder Bar’s current Yappy Hour rules, meaning humans have to be 21 or older to attend and all dogs must be spayed or neutered with proof of current rabies vaccination. No choke, prong, spike or shock collars are permitted (only cloth or nylon, and those must be worn by the dogs at all times). For a full list of Yappy Hour rules, visit wonderbarasburypark.com/yappy-hour.

There’s a suggested $10 donation at the gate, and all proceeds will support Brooklyn-based nonprofit organization Pug Squad, which offers financial support to pug rescue organizations nationwide.

Go: Pugapalooza, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Wonder Bar, Fifth and Ocean Avenues, Asbury Park, $10 suggested donation; wonderbarasburypark.com.

Fall festival at Happy Day Farm in Manalapan

Fall may not officially start until Sept. 22, but seasonal fun is under way at Happy Day Farm, 106 Iron Ore Road in Manalapan. The farm's fall festival kicks off Saturday and runs through Oct. 30.

The cost of admission ($24 per person) includes dozens of activities, from corn and hay mazes, tractor rides and pumpkin picking to a feeding zoo, pig races and pumpkin bowling. The fall festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in September, and Fridays through Sundays in October.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in October, visitors can pick pumpkins and zinnias and visit the farm's "Pumpkinville" ($21 per person).

Go: Happy Day Farm, 106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan; 732-977-3607, happydayfarmnj.com/fallfestival.

Broadway at the Barn in Holmdel

Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley makes her Broadway at the Barn debut in Holmdel on Saturday.

Stanley, most recently seen on Broadway in "Jagged Little Pill," garnered Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her performance as Mary Jane Healy. (The show's cast album won a Grammy.)

Stanley will bring a night of everything from pop to Broadway to Holmdel Theatre Company's intimate Duncan Smith Theater.

Go: Elizabeth Stanley at Holmdel Theatre Company, 36 Crawfords Corner Road, 8 p.m. Saturday, $49; holmdeltheatrecompany.org.

Oktoberfest at Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township

Do not adjust your calendar – New Jersey craft beer power player Kane Brewing Company is kicking off Oktoberfest season in September.

Kane hosts the Oktoberfest festivities from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in its outdoor biergarten, marking the return of its Bierhalle Lager on draft and in cans.

There will be live music from the Street Beat Brass Band from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets, $25, also include a half-liter Rastal Bierhalle Tankard glass stein, a half-liter pour of Bierhalle, and a freshly-baked, Bavarian-style pretzel served with Head High beer cheese and whole grain mustard.

Additional beers will also be available for purchase, including the dry-hopped pilsner Kellerbier and Kane’s flagship India pale ale, Head High.

Go: Oktoberfest, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Kane Brewing Company, 1750 Bloomsbury Ave., Ocean, $25; eventbrite.com/e/kane-oktoberfest-bierhalle-release-tickets-404763357097

Vegan in NJ market in Neptune

The monthly Vegan in NJ market of plant-based eateries and other vendors returns to American Legion Post 346 in Neptune from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free, and scheduled vendors include the Mexi-Boys food truck, Bhree’s Sweets and Treats bakery, V Marks the Spot grocer, Griffy’s Organics juices and more.

Go: Vegan in NJ market, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, American Legion post 346, 21 Gully Road, Neptune, free; veganinnj.com/market.

Indie Street Film Festival in Red Bank

The Indie Street Film Festival has returned to Red Bank, showcasing films from both around the world and our own backyard.

Running through Sunday, festival highlights include Red Bank-based writer/director Ryan D. Moore’s “Marijuana Minutes,” a sci-fi comedy involving a time-traveling vape. The film plays at 8 p.m. Friday at the Basie Center Cinemas on White Street.

Erin Kathleen Fleming, director of production services in the communication department of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, screens her Barnegat Bay documentary “Drift” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Basie Center Cinemas.

Go: Indie Street Film Festival, running through Sunday in Red Bank. For tickets, a full schedule of screenings and events and more information visit indiestreetfilmfestival.org.

Modern English to ‘Melt with You’ in Asbury Park

There are few perfect pop songs in the world, but the band behind one of the best is heading to the Jersey Shore this weekend.

Iconic British outfit Modern English, who made waves with their 1982 smash “I Melt With You,” play Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park on Thursday night.

The band is on the road for rescheduled dates from the 2020 “After the Snow” tour, where it was set to perform its iconic 1982 album featuring “I Melt With You” in its entirety, along with other classics. A live LP from the tour, “After the Snow: Live from Indigo at the O2,” was released in 2021.

Modern English grabbed the Internet’s attention in June 2020, remotely recording a new rendition of their biggest smash that became a hit in its own right: “I Melt With You (Lockdown Version)” has racked up more than 1 million views on YouTube. That rendition is available for download via the band’s Bandcamp page, with all proceeds supporting the National Independent Venue Association.

Go: Modern English with Bootblacks, 7 p.m. Thursday, Asbury Lanes, 209 Fourth Ave., Asbury Park, $22 to $25; asburylanes.com.

Bond Street Block Party

See you on the block this weekend.

The annual Bond Street Block Party is set for 1 p.m. Saturday on, where else, Bond Street, in front of the illustrious Bond Street Bar.

Participating bands include Ruby the Hatchet, Heavy Temple, Ribeye Brothers, Von Mons Old Lady, Latewaves, the Tide Bends, Wreaths, St. James and the Apostles, Sweet Joey's Thing of Beauty and more. There will be food and drinks at the rock 'n' roll, family-friendly event.

“Hotter than a pepper sprout!” say organizers.

Go: Bond Street Block Party, 1 p.m. Saturday, Bond Street and Cookman Avenue, free; bondstreetap.com.

Sarah Griesemer, Ilana Keller and Chris Jordan contributed to this story.

