Bellefontaine Examiner
Harold Daniel Marker
On September 6, 2022, Harold Marker, 94, of Bellefontaine, left our arms to be with the Lord. Preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, he is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Marker and three children Debbie (Pat) Ellis, Gail Morrissey, and Randy (Teresa) Marker. Completing the Marker family are grandchildren Emily (Steve) Wieringa and daughters Lydia and Lana, Maribeth (Brett) Peters and son Drake, Sara Ellis, Kevin (Lindsay) Morrissey and children Quinn and Beckham, Abigail (Eric Talbot) Marker and son Colin, Alison (Chris Yetman) Marker and children Oliver, Milo, and Evan, Kirk (Whitney) Marker and children Emerson and Liam, and Craig Marker and children Sophia and Brady.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Officer Van Buskirk’s retirement celebrated Sept. 16
Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Greg Van Buskirk is honored with a retirement party from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Bellefontaine City Council chambers, located second floor of the city building, 135 N. Detroit St. Officer Van Buskirk has served on the Bellefontaine Police Department since 1998.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Communications center celebrated
One of the advancements at the new LCSO communications center — called Rabbit SOS (pictured on the screen) — allows the staff to locate callers by pinging their exact location. The large screen on the back wall will also display medical, next-of-kin and emergency contact information. (EXAMINER PHOTO | Sharyn Kopf)
Bellefontaine Examiner
Jeanneret captured in Georgia; awaits extradition
A Huntsville area man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed one man and nearly killed three others is currently awaiting extradition in a Georgia jail. Monty S. Jeanneret, 29, was charged by a July grand jury indictment with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; three counts of corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the second degree; complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
Bellefontaine Examiner
BPD set to host tailgate party Friday night
The Bellefontaine Police Department will be hosting a tailgate party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Blue Jacket Park, to celebrate a county football rivalry. Attendees can enjoy free food and drinks, including hamburgers and hot dogs while supplies last. McDonald’s will also have apple slices and cookies.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Motorcyclist flown from C.R. 25 crash
Daniel I. Johnson, 25, of Mt. Victory, was flown by medical helicopter to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for treatment of suspected serious injuries sustained in a crash Thursday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Brittny A. Piper, 42, of Belle Center, was operating an eastbound...
Bellefontaine Examiner
2 passengers transported from S.R. 347 crash
Agnes A. Vergara, 51, and Alan A. Arevalo, 49, both of Marysville, were transported by Allen Township EMS and Perry Township EMS to Memorial Hospital in Marysville for treatment of possible injuries sustained in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Both Vergara and Arevalo were passengers in an eastbound 2007 Honda Pilot...
