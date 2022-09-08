Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
Lifelong Southern fans reflect on a historic first meeting with LSU: 'This game is long overdue'
Henry Baptiste grew up in the shadow of the LSU campus, but with Southern University in his heart. As a young man in the 1950s, when both teams were playing in town, he and friends would watch the Jaguars’ football games in the afternoon, then head over to watch the Tigers that night.
Mikaylah Williams headlines four top-100 women's basketball prospects visiting LSU
LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets. The LSU women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, officially visiting LSU Tigers this weekend
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backcourt star is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas, behind only Duncanville ...
LSU and Southern: The long story of city division, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
A late interception was the clincher in Parkview Baptist's game vs. Catholic-New Iberia
Parkview Baptist had surrendered a touchdown and momentum just before halftime Friday night against Catholic-New Iberia. Then, on his team’s first defensive series of the third quarter, senior linebacker Micah Johnson took things into his own hands. Catholic-New Iberia, within a touchdown, had driven to midfield when Johnson diagnosed...
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
Dunham defense stymies Live Oak in 21-3 victory
In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak. Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
Turnovers, big plays make the difference in Zachary's victory over John Curtis
A combination of defense, big plays and 20 straight second-half points powered top-ranked Zachary to a 40-21 victory over John Curtis in a matchup of marquee Class 5A teams Friday night at Bronco Stadium. Running back Kameron Thomas rushed for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein...
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
#1 Zachary makes statement against John Curtis, 40-21
ZACHARY, La – The top ranked team in the state Zachary was in control all night long against New Orleans powerhouse John Curtis Christian, and won 40-21. Alabama commit Eli Holstein threw two touchdowns to Jaylen Wright to put the Broncos up 13-0. Running the veer offense, the Patriots...
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur
SCOTT – Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
Broadmoor snaps 26-game losing streak by shutting out Tara
Broadmoor's offense scored on its first possession of the game and its defense scored on the last possession as the Bucs overpowered Tara 14-0 to snap a 26-game losing streak dating to the 2019 season. Broadmoor (1-1, 1-0 District 6-4A) held Tara (0-2, 1-1) to just 24 yards of total...
Alumni of the Human Jukebox reflect on a historic trip to LSU: 'We should continue this'
When T.J. Jackson was a child, some of his friends dressed up like Superman. Others chose Batman. But all Jackson needed to live out his dreams was a plastic trumpet and a blue “S” emblazoned across his chest. Jackson’s idols were not characters from comic books, nor were...
Teurlings claims bizarre win; STM, Carencro keep on rolling
Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier saw the film, so he had a pretty good feeling how the matchup with Avoyelles would go. Once the game was played, it might have been even worse … except of course for the final score with his Rebels rolling to a 41-12 victory over Avoyelles on Friday.
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket
LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
