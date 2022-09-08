ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
Dunham defense stymies Live Oak in 21-3 victory

In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak. Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
#1 Zachary makes statement against John Curtis, 40-21

ZACHARY, La – The top ranked team in the state Zachary was in control all night long against New Orleans powerhouse John Curtis Christian, and won 40-21. Alabama commit Eli Holstein threw two touchdowns to Jaylen Wright to put the Broncos up 13-0. Running the veer offense, the Patriots...
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT – Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
Broadmoor snaps 26-game losing streak by shutting out Tara

Broadmoor's offense scored on its first possession of the game and its defense scored on the last possession as the Bucs overpowered Tara 14-0 to snap a 26-game losing streak dating to the 2019 season. Broadmoor (1-1, 1-0 District 6-4A) held Tara (0-2, 1-1) to just 24 yards of total...
Teurlings claims bizarre win; STM, Carencro keep on rolling

Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier saw the film, so he had a pretty good feeling how the matchup with Avoyelles would go. Once the game was played, it might have been even worse … except of course for the final score with his Rebels rolling to a 41-12 victory over Avoyelles on Friday.
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket

LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
