Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine Examiner

Senior sunrise celebrated

The Bellefontaine Class of 2023 kicked off their final school year in style early Wednesday morning during a Senior Sunrise event at AcuSport Stadium. Nearly 60 seniors gathered to celebrate their last first day of classes. High School Principal Jason Brown joined them. The event was coordinated by senior Chieftain Leaders President Joslyn Robinson and senior parents donated donuts and water. Senior Sunset will be hosted at the end of the school year. There are 172 seniors at BHS this year. (BCS PHOTOS)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Homecoming ceremony planned at Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — The homecoming crowning ceremony for Jackson Center High School is scheduled for Saturday Sept.r 10, at 4:30 p.m. The Tiger Marching Band under the direction of Daniel McPherson will perform at 4:30 p.m. Promptly after their performance the candidates for king and queen and the rest of the court will be introduced.
JACKSON CENTER, OH
dayton.com

Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana

The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
URBANA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Harold Daniel Marker

On September 6, 2022, Harold Marker, 94, of Bellefontaine, left our arms to be with the Lord. Preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, he is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Marker and three children Debbie (Pat) Ellis, Gail Morrissey, and Randy (Teresa) Marker. Completing the Marker family are grandchildren Emily (Steve) Wieringa and daughters Lydia and Lana, Maribeth (Brett) Peters and son Drake, Sara Ellis, Kevin (Lindsay) Morrissey and children Quinn and Beckham, Abigail (Eric Talbot) Marker and son Colin, Alison (Chris Yetman) Marker and children Oliver, Milo, and Evan, Kirk (Whitney) Marker and children Emerson and Liam, and Craig Marker and children Sophia and Brady.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WM plans annual Cruise-In

WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
WEST MILTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
newsforce247.com

NewsForce to Kick of Popcorn Festival with LIVE Broadcast

Marion, Ohio - Tri-Rivers Career Center and Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity are proud to present the Poppin' Parade on NewsForce LIVE. The annual broadcast is set to air on Thursday September 8th at 5:30 PM. To watch the festivities, head over to the NewsForce 24/7 Facebook Page.
MARION, OH
The Lima News

Lima schools, Downtown Lima team up for contest

LIMA — Lima schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. had a similar vision when it came to community engagement: To instill pride among students and residents. A new collaboration between the two entities aims to achieve that goal on a greater scale. Lima schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. held a...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Hansi meets the public

Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
SIDNEY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Jeanneret captured in Georgia; awaits extradition

A Huntsville area man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed one man and nearly killed three others is currently awaiting extradition in a Georgia jail. Monty S. Jeanneret, 29, was charged by a July grand jury indictment with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; three counts of corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the second degree; complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Sidney Daily News

Gen. Shelby statue installed

SIDNEY — Early Tuesday morning, workmen from Coopermill Bronzeworks and Delphos Granite Works joined the maintenance crew from Shelby County and began moving the pre-fabricated granite base and the bronze statue of General Isaac Shelby to the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse. Both the base and the statue had been delivered to Shelby County in 2020 in time for the original ceremony. Both have been in storage since.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Baker’s Locksmith opens in downtown Troy

TROY — A new locksmith business has come to Troy. Baker’s Locksmith, located at 101 Public Square, celebrated opening its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning on Sept. 6. The proprietors, Ericka and Kyle Baker, finally settled on a spot in Troy after a year-and-a-half long...
TROY, OH
wktn.com

Hardin County Grange Restaurant Back Again at the Hardin County Fair

Another staple of the Hardin County Fair is the Hardin County Grange Restaurant operating under the grandstand. Onetime Master of the State and Local Granges, Bob White said the church took over the operation after a church in Ridgeway gave up the restaurant, “Glen and Dora Flowers were the youth directors of the county then and they said ‘hey why don’t we take over that and each grange take a shift or whatever and we think we can do it,’ and so that’s when it started. And that’s been many years ago. I hate to say or guess how many years. I was pretty young, so I would say this part here is probably 50 or 60 years we’ve been doing this.”
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana

URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
URBANA, OH
wktn.com

2022 Attendance Continues to Lag Behind 2021 Fair

Total attendance on day 4 of the Hardin County Fair Friday was well below the same day during the 2021 fair. Total attendance yesterday, which was Senior Citizen’s Day, was 6945. That is 1580 less than the 8525 total attendance on Friday of last year. The Truck and Tractor...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney

SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.

