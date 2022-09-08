Read full article on original website
Lima News
High school football: Blocked punt return gives Wapakoneta victory against Van Wert
WAPAKONETA – Van Wert was 12 seconds away from victory. Wapak’s Jordan Schneider picked a blocked punt out of the air and returned it 35 yards for a TD to lift Wapak to a stunning 20-19 victory over Van Wert Friday at Wapak’s Harmon Stadium. “I saw...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Senior sunrise celebrated
The Bellefontaine Class of 2023 kicked off their final school year in style early Wednesday morning during a Senior Sunrise event at AcuSport Stadium. Nearly 60 seniors gathered to celebrate their last first day of classes. High School Principal Jason Brown joined them. The event was coordinated by senior Chieftain Leaders President Joslyn Robinson and senior parents donated donuts and water. Senior Sunset will be hosted at the end of the school year. There are 172 seniors at BHS this year. (BCS PHOTOS)
Sidney Daily News
Homecoming ceremony planned at Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — The homecoming crowning ceremony for Jackson Center High School is scheduled for Saturday Sept.r 10, at 4:30 p.m. The Tiger Marching Band under the direction of Daniel McPherson will perform at 4:30 p.m. Promptly after their performance the candidates for king and queen and the rest of the court will be introduced.
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
peakofohio.com
Raiders fall to London; Chiefs sweep NU; WL-S runs past Greenon – Jr High Football results
Several Jr. High football teams hit the field Thursday. The Benjamin Logan 7th grade team lost to London 36-0. For the Raiders, Carter Fay and Parker Yelton lead the team in tackles. Wyatt Predmore led the offense. The 8th-grade Raiders also lost to London 48-32. Soli Hughes threw for two...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Harold Daniel Marker
On September 6, 2022, Harold Marker, 94, of Bellefontaine, left our arms to be with the Lord. Preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, he is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Marker and three children Debbie (Pat) Ellis, Gail Morrissey, and Randy (Teresa) Marker. Completing the Marker family are grandchildren Emily (Steve) Wieringa and daughters Lydia and Lana, Maribeth (Brett) Peters and son Drake, Sara Ellis, Kevin (Lindsay) Morrissey and children Quinn and Beckham, Abigail (Eric Talbot) Marker and son Colin, Alison (Chris Yetman) Marker and children Oliver, Milo, and Evan, Kirk (Whitney) Marker and children Emerson and Liam, and Craig Marker and children Sophia and Brady.
miamivalleytoday.com
WM plans annual Cruise-In
WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
newsforce247.com
NewsForce to Kick of Popcorn Festival with LIVE Broadcast
Marion, Ohio - Tri-Rivers Career Center and Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity are proud to present the Poppin' Parade on NewsForce LIVE. The annual broadcast is set to air on Thursday September 8th at 5:30 PM. To watch the festivities, head over to the NewsForce 24/7 Facebook Page.
Lima schools, Downtown Lima team up for contest
LIMA — Lima schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. had a similar vision when it came to community engagement: To instill pride among students and residents. A new collaboration between the two entities aims to achieve that goal on a greater scale. Lima schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. held a...
Sidney Daily News
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Jeanneret captured in Georgia; awaits extradition
A Huntsville area man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed one man and nearly killed three others is currently awaiting extradition in a Georgia jail. Monty S. Jeanneret, 29, was charged by a July grand jury indictment with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; three counts of corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the second degree; complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
Sidney Daily News
Gen. Shelby statue installed
SIDNEY — Early Tuesday morning, workmen from Coopermill Bronzeworks and Delphos Granite Works joined the maintenance crew from Shelby County and began moving the pre-fabricated granite base and the bronze statue of General Isaac Shelby to the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse. Both the base and the statue had been delivered to Shelby County in 2020 in time for the original ceremony. Both have been in storage since.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
miamivalleytoday.com
Baker’s Locksmith opens in downtown Troy
TROY — A new locksmith business has come to Troy. Baker’s Locksmith, located at 101 Public Square, celebrated opening its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning on Sept. 6. The proprietors, Ericka and Kyle Baker, finally settled on a spot in Troy after a year-and-a-half long...
beavercreekohio.gov
Portion of Dayton-Xenia Road closed for Beavercreek Popcorn Festival
A portion of Dayton-Xenia Road, from North Fairfield Road to Meadow Bridge Drive, will close Saturday, September 10, at 4 a.m. for the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The road will reopen Sunday, September 11, once the festival is over and crews are finished cleaning.
wktn.com
Hardin County Grange Restaurant Back Again at the Hardin County Fair
Another staple of the Hardin County Fair is the Hardin County Grange Restaurant operating under the grandstand. Onetime Master of the State and Local Granges, Bob White said the church took over the operation after a church in Ridgeway gave up the restaurant, “Glen and Dora Flowers were the youth directors of the county then and they said ‘hey why don’t we take over that and each grange take a shift or whatever and we think we can do it,’ and so that’s when it started. And that’s been many years ago. I hate to say or guess how many years. I was pretty young, so I would say this part here is probably 50 or 60 years we’ve been doing this.”
spectrumnews1.com
Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
wktn.com
2022 Attendance Continues to Lag Behind 2021 Fair
Total attendance on day 4 of the Hardin County Fair Friday was well below the same day during the 2021 fair. Total attendance yesterday, which was Senior Citizen’s Day, was 6945. That is 1580 less than the 8525 total attendance on Friday of last year. The Truck and Tractor...
Sidney Daily News
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
