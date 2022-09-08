ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

New NJ rain expectations prompts Holmdel builder to trim housing plan

By Olivia Liu, Asbury Park Press
HOLMDEL - The Planning Board approved a new cul-de-sac with five homes off Bethany Road on Tuesday, one fewer than originally proposed.

The new road will be located between 39 and 45 Bethany Road.

The original plans by the Red Bank-based developer Roger Mumford Homes LLC called for building six homes.

Salvatore Alfieri, attorney for the developer, said the plans changed to five homes because, “The (state Department of Environmental Protection) is likely to amend their regulations, so Mr. Mumford and the professionals are proactive in deciding to design the application under what are proposed to be the DEP regulations.”

David Cranmer, engineer for the developer, said the main change came in calculating rainfall. He said currently the regulations call for designing the development for 8.9 inches of rain, but the potential new Department of Environmental Protection regulations could require designing the development for 11.2 inches of rain.

“Although we could fit the modified detention basin that could accommodate that rainfall with six lots, frankly I didn’t like it,” Cranmer said. “I felt that the basin would have been too close to the homes. It looked a bit like we were trying to wedge something onto the property. Mr. Mumford concurred. We then revised our design to a five-lot layout.”

Cranmer said the properties will range from 23,500 square feet to 48,900 square feet.

Holmdel:A stolen SUV, an injured police officer and a fierce chase

Holmdel:Self-storage facility proposal gets pushback for being too big, too visible

Roger Mumford, the owner, said the designs of the homes have not been set, but they will contain side driveways to avoid backing out into the cul-de-sac.

According to Cranmer the site had contained three houses that were razed in 2021.

Board member William Kastning asked about demarcating the conservation easement protecting Flat Creek that meanders behind the cul-de-sac.

Cranmer said there would be physical markers that cannot be removed.

The plan was approved with all eight members voting for the development of the cul-de-sac.

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

