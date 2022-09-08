Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
Daily Advocate
Week four football score update
Here are the scores from around Darke County for Week four:
dayton.com
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
miamivalleytoday.com
WM plans annual Cruise-In
WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
peakofohio.com
Raiders fall to London; Chiefs sweep NU; WL-S runs past Greenon – Jr High Football results
Several Jr. High football teams hit the field Thursday. The Benjamin Logan 7th grade team lost to London 36-0. For the Raiders, Carter Fay and Parker Yelton lead the team in tackles. Wyatt Predmore led the offense. The 8th-grade Raiders also lost to London 48-32. Soli Hughes threw for two...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
Sidney Daily News
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Officer Van Buskirk’s retirement celebrated Sept. 16
Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Greg Van Buskirk is honored with a retirement party from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Bellefontaine City Council chambers, located second floor of the city building, 135 N. Detroit St. Officer Van Buskirk has served on the Bellefontaine Police Department since 1998.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Harold Daniel Marker
On September 6, 2022, Harold Marker, 94, of Bellefontaine, left our arms to be with the Lord. Preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, he is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Marker and three children Debbie (Pat) Ellis, Gail Morrissey, and Randy (Teresa) Marker. Completing the Marker family are grandchildren Emily (Steve) Wieringa and daughters Lydia and Lana, Maribeth (Brett) Peters and son Drake, Sara Ellis, Kevin (Lindsay) Morrissey and children Quinn and Beckham, Abigail (Eric Talbot) Marker and son Colin, Alison (Chris Yetman) Marker and children Oliver, Milo, and Evan, Kirk (Whitney) Marker and children Emerson and Liam, and Craig Marker and children Sophia and Brady.
Hiring event held at Crocs Distribution Center
VANDALIA — Residents were invited to the Crocs Distribution Center today at the 10,000 block of Dog Leg Road in Vandalia for shoe discounts, job openings, a food truck, and donation opportunities, according to a news release. >>National Nurses Week: Crocs to give away shoes, scrubs to health care...
Sidney Daily News
Gen. Shelby statue installed
SIDNEY — Early Tuesday morning, workmen from Coopermill Bronzeworks and Delphos Granite Works joined the maintenance crew from Shelby County and began moving the pre-fabricated granite base and the bronze statue of General Isaac Shelby to the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse. Both the base and the statue had been delivered to Shelby County in 2020 in time for the original ceremony. Both have been in storage since.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Jeanneret captured in Georgia; awaits extradition
A Huntsville area man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed one man and nearly killed three others is currently awaiting extradition in a Georgia jail. Monty S. Jeanneret, 29, was charged by a July grand jury indictment with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; three counts of corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the second degree; complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
Sidney Daily News
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
wktn.com
Limited Information Provided on Two Accidents on Thursday
There are still no details being provided on an injury accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Kenton. The crash occurred at around 3:50 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of North Detroit Street. It involved a head-on crash between a car and semi in the northbound lane of Detroit Street...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Communications center celebrated
One of the advancements at the new LCSO communications center — called Rabbit SOS (pictured on the screen) — allows the staff to locate callers by pinging their exact location. The large screen on the back wall will also display medical, next-of-kin and emergency contact information. (EXAMINER PHOTO | Sharyn Kopf)
Comments / 0