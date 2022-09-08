ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ Holocaust survivor's story shared in new documentary: 'We are seeing history repeat itself'

By Alex Biese, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
This is a story that needs to be told.

German-born Holocaust survivor Fred Behrend, now 95, shares his perspective on one of humanity’s darkest chapters in the new documentary “Rebuilt From Broken Glass.”

Directed and executive-produced by Larry Hanover of Mount Laurel, the film screens in-person and online on Saturday, Oct. 8, part of the New Jersey Film Festival on the New Brunswick campus of Rutgers University.

In our current global climate of political violence, radical rhetoric and stark division, Hanover explained why it is important to document and share stories like Behrend’s.

“We are seeing history repeat itself and a lot of hatred in the world,” said Hanover.

With the 2018 attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh – where 11 worshipers were killed and six were wounded in the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history – Hanover said it “really came to the fore” for both him and Behrend “that the lessons of the Holocaust are starting to be forgotten.”

“And if we do forget, the chances increase that these kind of horrors can repeat themselves,” said Hanover. “With all the rising tension, it’s really important to hear these stories. There are only about 100,000 Holocaust survivors left worldwide, and time’s running out — we have to preserve these stories and get them out there.”

'You saved our freedom':French bestow highest honor on Marlboro WWII veteran

Hanover is a former journalist with the Courier-Post, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey, and the Trenton Times. He first met Behrend in 2010 when the survivor, who now lives in Voorhees, spoke to Hanover’s son’s Hebrew school class.

After the Nazi government banned Jewish children from attending public school in 1937, Behrend’s parents sent him to live with noted cantor Max Baum 65 miles away in Cologne to attend a secular Jewish school. It was there in November 1938 where, as a 12-year-old, Behrend bore witness to Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass — the night when the Nazis destroyed 267 synagogues and 7,500 Jewish businesses, killing at least 91 Jewish people and sending 30,000 to concentration camps.

When Havover first heard Behrend speak of Kristallnacht, he was enthralled to hear him look back on the night of devastation from the perspective of a typical pre-teen.

“He talked about watching his school burning down during Kristallnacht,” Hanover said. “He called it ‘the best day of my life.’"

Cold-case:Murder of Ocean Township woman solved decades after body found in Barnegat woods

Hanover co-wrote Behrend’s 2017 memoir, “Rebuilt from Broken Glass: A German Jewish Life Remade in America.” The story took yet another turn in 2018 when Behrend was speaking to a Jewish school in Cherry Hill on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht and mentioned the heroic kindness of the Baum family and his friendship with Max Baum’s son, Henry.

“This is caught on video — the head of the school disappears from the room for about 10 minutes and he comes back and says, ‘There’s somebody on the phone that wants to talk to you,’ ” Hanover said. “And it was Henry Baum.”

The reunion that followed is at the heart of Hanover’s film about Behrend, who eventually served in the U.S. Army and helped teach democracy to German prisoners of war. He has spent years sharing his story as a public speaker and writer.

Hanover explained what makes Behrend an ideal messenger for history.

“He saw some of the worst, but the fact is his parents sheltered him, he didn’t understand what was going on,” Hanover said. “He was 12 years old when he had to flee Germany, and it wasn’t until he was on the boat — they had to flee to Cuba, it was the only place that would take them — that was the first time they began to explain to him what they were escaping from.

"And so he understands the horror, but the bitterness doesn’t overwhelm the story. There’s so much optimism. He’s all about what he made out of his life and what other survivors made out of their lives.”

Go: “Rebuilt From Broken Glass,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Voorhees Hall, 71 Hamilton St., New Brunswick, part of the New Jersey Film Festival, running Sept. 9 to Oct. 16, $15 per program, $100 for a festival pass; the film will also be available for a 24-hour rental on Oct. 8 via Eventive. For more information and for a full festival schedule, visit njfilmfest.com.

