Read full article on original website
Related
FDA OKs anti-wrinkle drug, a longer-lasting Botox competitor
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the anti-wrinkle injection Daxxify, setting up competition for Botox, which has dominated the market for two decades. Manufacturer Revance Therapeutics said its studies show the drug can temporarily improve moderate to severe frown lines for about six months, almost twice as...
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
CNBC
Dr. Oz owns shares of companies that supply hydroxychloroquine, a drug he has backed as a Covid treatment
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat, owns stock in Thermo Fisher Scientific, a supplier of the drug hydroxychloroquine, and McKesson, a distributor of the anti-malaria medicine. Oz backed the use of the drug as a Covid-19 treatment early in the pandemic, and has downplayed warnings...
ClickOnDetroit.com
FDA says dogs have been dying after exposure to medicated cream called fluorouracil
The FDA has received reports of dogs dying after they were exposed to a type of medicated cream called fluorouracil. If your medication contains fluorouracil, you should move it somewhere out of reach of your pets and make sure your pets do not lick your skin where you’ve applied the medicine. If ingested, fluorouracil can be deadly to pets.
PETS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
Philips recalls more respiratory machines due to possible plastic contamination
Philips Respironics issued another recall on some of its respiratory machines due to a plastic component that could potentially be contaminated with a non-compatible material. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted patients, caregivers and health care providers Monday about the recall of certain bi-level positive airway pressure machines, also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP or BPAP, which are typically used to treat adult and pediatric patients at home or at hospitals and sleep laboratories depending on the particular device mode.
MedicalXpress
Fish oil and vitamin D supplements in pregnancy lower the risk of croup in babies and young children
Babies and children under three years old are less likely to develop croup if their mothers took fish oil and vitamin D supplements during pregnancy, according to new results from a clinical trial. The findings are from a randomized controlled trial—the "gold standard" for medical research—that will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It is the first large study of its kind to investigate the effects of vitamin D and fish oil on croup.
FDA plans to authorize bivalent boosters by Labor Day, sources say
The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters around Labor Day, said two people familiar with the discussions. The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign.
Flawed calculation fuels falsehood on Pfizer vaccine and pregnancies
CLAIM: Pfizer documents show that 44% of pregnancies reported during its COVID-19 vaccine trial ended with miscarriages. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The claim is based on a flawed calculation that, among other issues, twice counted some of the same reported miscarriages — which also were not established to be caused by the vaccine. Studies have found the vaccines do not increase the chances of spontaneous abortion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In reversal, FDA panel votes to recommend experimental ALS drug
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Wednesday to recommend an experimental drug for patients with ALS, a reversal from its decision in March and a victory for advocacy groups pushing for the drug’s approval. The 7-2 vote by the agency’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory...
HRT medicine to be sold without prescription for the first time
A medicine for menopausal woman is to be sold without a prescription for the first time in the UK.Boots said that it is the first to sell a hormone replacement therapy over the counter, as well as selling online.The high street chain will be offering Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets for £29.99 for 24 tablets.The drug, which was reclassified from a prescription only medicine to a pharmacy medicine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this year, treats one of the symptoms of menopause, vaginal atrophy.Menopause is a natural process and everyone’s experience is differentBina Mehta, BootsThis...
MedicalXpress
Umbilical cord milking may improve health in non-vigorous term and near-term infants
A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant's body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
massdevice.com
FDA warns of clip lock issue on some Abbott MitraClip heart valves
The FDA alerted healthcare providers about potential malfunctions with the Abbott (NYSE:ABT) MitraClip clip delivery systems. On Sept. 8, Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction. It informed providers of an increased rate of reports of clip lock malfunctions. Users observed malfunctions both before and after clip deployment. The FDA...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
Best medication for bloating: Types and more
Bloating is typically harmless, and people can often treat it at home. However, doctors may also recommend over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription medication to relieve symptoms. A person may experience bloating due to various causes. These include:. Read on for information on OTC and prescription medication for bloating, alternative treatments, prevention,...
Nature.com
Consumption of soft drinks rich in phosphoric acid versus struvite crystallization from artificial urine
In recent years, there has been a continuous increase in the incidence of urolithiasis, especially in highly developed countries. Therefore, the question arises which factors specific to these countries may be responsible for the increase in the incidence of this disease. In this article, we try to assess the effect of phosphoric acid, a component of various carbonated drinks, including Coca-Cola, on the nucleation and growth of struvite crystals, which are the main component of infectious urinary stones. The research was carried out in the environment of artificial urine with and without the presence of Proteus mirabilis bacteria. In the latter case, the activity of bacterial urease was simulated by adding an aqueous ammonia solution. The obtained results indicate that phosphoric acid present in artificial urine causes the nucleation of struvite to shift towards a lower pH, which means that struvite nucleates earlier in artificial urine compared to the control test. The amount of struvite formed is the greater the higher the concentration of phosphoric acid. At the same time, as the concentration of phosphoric acid increases, the growing struvite crystals are larger, which is disadvantageous because they are more difficult to remove from the urinary tract along with the urine. For the highest levels of phosphoric acid tested, large dendrites are formed, which are particularly undesirable as they can damage the epithelium of the urinary tract. The effect of phosphoric acid on the nucleation and growth of struvite is explained in base of chemical speciation analysis. This analysis indicates that the MgHCit and MgCitâˆ’ complexes have the main influence on the nucleation and growth of struvite in artificial urine in the presence of phosphoric acid. It should be keep in mind that all these effects of phosphoric acid are possible when the urinary tract is infected with urease-positive bacteria. In the absence of infection, phosphoric acid will not cause struvite to crystallize.
Pfizer Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For GBS Vaccine Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pfizer’s PFE lead drug GBS6 or PF-06760805 for the prevention of invasive GBS disease due to the vaccine serotypes in newborns and young infants by active immunization of their mothers during pregnancy. The regulatory grant is...
HRT medication to be sold over the counter in the UK for the first time
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is to be sold in the UK over the counter for the first time ever. From today, Thursday 9 September, Boots is selling HRT without needing to present a prescription. HRT helps treat the symptoms of menopause - such as hot flushes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping,...
Aerin Medical Receives FDA Clearance of Next-Generation RhinAer® Stylus for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Rhinitis
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company that provides Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions to treat chronic nasal conditions, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launch of a next-generation RhinAer ® stylus. RhinAer is a non-invasive, temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that durably treats the causes of rhinorrhea (runny nose), post-nasal drip and congestion associated with chronic rhinitis in a single session. The new RhinAer is designed to provide physicians with improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in patients with narrow nasal airways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005203/en/ New RhinAer stylus offers physicians improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in treating patients with narrow nasal airways. RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis. (Photo: Business Wire)
FDA Faces a Tough Call - and Again Risks Its Credibility
Drug development is hard. The difficulty stems primarily from the complexity of biology and our relatively limited understanding of it. Add to that a strict regulatory process -- which is a good thing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is tasked with ensuring that experimental drugs and medical devices are...
reviewofoptometry.com
24-2 VF Testing Better at Diagnosing Glaucoma than 10-2
Despite the noted superior testing of the 24-2, the authors believe that the 10-2 is the test of choice for monitoring eyes with advanced damage. Photo: Danica Marrelli, OD. Click image to enlarge. Researchers sought to understand the differences in performance of two types common testing protocols in standard automated...
U.S. FDA And European Medicines Agency Accepted Pfizer's Hair Loss Candidate Submission For Review
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review Pfizer’s PFE New Drug Application (NDA) for ritlecitinib for adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with alopecia areata. The regulatory agency is expected to make a decision in the second-quarter of 2023. The submission is...
Comments / 0