In recent years, there has been a continuous increase in the incidence of urolithiasis, especially in highly developed countries. Therefore, the question arises which factors specific to these countries may be responsible for the increase in the incidence of this disease. In this article, we try to assess the effect of phosphoric acid, a component of various carbonated drinks, including Coca-Cola, on the nucleation and growth of struvite crystals, which are the main component of infectious urinary stones. The research was carried out in the environment of artificial urine with and without the presence of Proteus mirabilis bacteria. In the latter case, the activity of bacterial urease was simulated by adding an aqueous ammonia solution. The obtained results indicate that phosphoric acid present in artificial urine causes the nucleation of struvite to shift towards a lower pH, which means that struvite nucleates earlier in artificial urine compared to the control test. The amount of struvite formed is the greater the higher the concentration of phosphoric acid. At the same time, as the concentration of phosphoric acid increases, the growing struvite crystals are larger, which is disadvantageous because they are more difficult to remove from the urinary tract along with the urine. For the highest levels of phosphoric acid tested, large dendrites are formed, which are particularly undesirable as they can damage the epithelium of the urinary tract. The effect of phosphoric acid on the nucleation and growth of struvite is explained in base of chemical speciation analysis. This analysis indicates that the MgHCit and MgCitâˆ’ complexes have the main influence on the nucleation and growth of struvite in artificial urine in the presence of phosphoric acid. It should be keep in mind that all these effects of phosphoric acid are possible when the urinary tract is infected with urease-positive bacteria. In the absence of infection, phosphoric acid will not cause struvite to crystallize.

