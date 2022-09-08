Read full article on original website
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
What Happened To Leicester City?
With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
Callum Wilson Fuming With Newcastle’s ‘Time Wasting’ Claims By Liverpool Fans
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has spoken about his side wasting time against Liverpool, which ended up costing them any points in the match.
Jamie Carragher: “Can This Team Get It Back?”
Liverpool’s poor form in the early weeks of the 2022-23 season continued with an embarrassing loss to Napoli in the Champions League this week. The Reds lost the game 1-4 in a display that saw them starting the game slow, and looking lackluster throughout. Former Liverpool defender and Sky...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘looked every one of his 37 years’ in Man Utd defeat to Real Sociedad, claims Steve Nicol
CRISTIANO RONALDO looked "every one of his 37 years" in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Thursday night, according to ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol. The Portuguese superstar, 37, started for just the second time this season but was unable to get off the mark, making it a seven-game drought in front of goal.
Fans brutally mock Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in a series of memes... as the right-back is slammed for his performance in Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League
Football fans have brutally mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold after his dismal performance during Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli. Jurgen Klopp's side were blown away in Naples, conceding two first half penalties and going 4-0 down after 47 minutes. Liverpool kept fighting, and Luis Diaz hit back with a consolation...
When can postponed Premier League fixtures be rearranged for?
The Premier League has confirmed this weekend's fixtures have been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture
Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
Where Manchester United Rank Amongst Worlds Most Valuable Football Clubs
Forbes have released their list of the top 10 most valuable football clubs and here can find where Manchester United rank.
Is VAR Exposing The Standard Of Officiating In The Premier League?
Another weekend full of officiating and VAR controversy in the Premier League. LFCTR look at who is to blame.
Fantasy Premier League rules: What happens to FPL after GW7 fixtures cancelled?
The Premier League has cancelled this weekend’s fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the games now set to be played much later in the season, and FPL headquarters has moved to clarify how this decision will impact its 10 million fantasy managers. The deadline for gameweek 7 will pass at 11am BST on Saturday as originally scheduled, and every Fantasy Premier League team will score 0 points – unless managers took hits making transfers this week, in which case they will unfortunately still pay the price of those moves, and will receive -4 points per hit. Managers...
News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session
Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
Why are there no Premier League matches on today?
A sporting weekend is rarely complete on these shores without football being front and centre of people’s attentions, but this time around the national sport is conspicuous by its absence.While golf, cricket and rugby are among those still being played, including the England cricket team in the third Test against South Africa, not a single football fixture will be on in men’s, women’s, grassroots or junior leagues.The late decision and short notice to postpone games has come at a cost to local businesses and the casual workforce around games.Although, Premier League clubs have donated food earmarked for this weekend to...
Watch: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Group A
Jurgen Klopp's team were soundly beaten by the Serie A leaders and we can bring you the match highlights.
Loris Karius To Return To EPL With Newcastle More Than Four Years After Last Liverpool Game
Karius is able to move outside of the transfer window as he was a free agent when the deadline passed, after being released by Liverpool in June.
Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad
A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.
Premier League star tells friends he wants to join Arsenal
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has reportedly told friends he wants to join Arsenal in January after a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window. After losing Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to injury during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Arsenal explored the option of bringing in a midfielder.
Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo
Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
