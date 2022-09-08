ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth Beach, NJ

Monmouth Beach kids raise $20,000 for food bank with lemonade stand

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWBPI_0hmkgyyE00

It started modestly on Memorial Day weekend of 2017, a lemonade stand manned by a couple of kindergarteners at the Monmouth Beach farmer’s market.

Six summers later, that lemonade stand has collected a grand total of $20,000 for Fulfill, the Neptune-based food bank that serves residents of Monmouth and Ocean counties.

“We’re still going,” said Ellen Marowitz, whose twin daughters Addie and Marnie Marowitz were there at the inception. “We have no plans to end it.”

Dubbed “Kids Quench Hunger,” the lemonade stand just wrapped up its sixth summer as a weekend staple at the farmer’s market. Ellen Marowitz estimates 25 of Addie’s and Marnie’s classmates in Monmouth Beach Elementary School have chipped in over the years, led by a core group of 10 who’ve been involved the entire time. In addition to Addie and Marnie, that group includes Morgan Vecchio, Anna Zimmerman, Chase Smith, Jake Dolan, Spencer Weinstein, Eliana Lehman, Alice Sorochan, and Avery Matranga. They’ve just begun sixth grade.

'Buy food or get gas':Toms River food giveaways still needed, after two years, 1.5M pounds

“This teaches them that it doesn’t matter how wealthy you are,” Ellen Marowitz said. “If you have something to give, you can change a person’s life with the smallest gesture.”

Kids Quench Hunger asks for a $1 donation per cup of lemonade, “but we get a lot of $5, $10, 20 donations,” Marowitz said. “We’ve had people give up to $100.”

The kids behind the stand have toured Fulfill and learned about the food bank’s backpack program, which gives more than 700 chronically hungry kids a backpack of nutritious and easy-to-prepare food on Fridays to sustain them through weekends, when they won’t have access to school meals.

“People are very willing to dig into their pockets and give, especially seeing it’s children feeding children,” Marowitz said.

Helping those in need:10 years after Sandy, church-based group still delivers free furniture, no questions asked

This year the lemonade stand added Venmo as a way to contribute.

“You get your Gen Zs, who don’t carry money anymore,” Marowitz said. “We’re trying to keep up with them. So we bring up a QR code and it’s amazing to see the younger population respond.”

When the Venmo information was shared on social media, a family from California made a donation.

“We were so excited to get a donation from the West Coast,” Marowitz said.

Fulfill president Triada Stampas called the Kids Quench Hunger “a powerful example for everyone on how to mobilize their communities and play a part in the solution.”

The long-term goal, Marowitz said, is for these kids to “pass down” the lemonade stand to students in Monmouth Beach Elementary’s younger grades when they graduate in a little over two years.

For now, they plan on getting back out there in the summer of 2023.

“We hope they inspire others to help us help our neighbors,” Stampas said.

For more information about Fulfill, visit www.fulfillnj.org.

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Family Fun

Jane Magovern’s Playground in Belmar NJ

When you’re on a mission to visit as many playgrounds as you can over the summer sometimes that means the weather doesn’t always cooperate. It was a rainy day when we visited Jane Magovern’s Playground in Belmar, but even the rain couldn’t hide the fun that exists at this fantastic Belmar playground.
BELMAR, NJ
biteofthebest.com

Eating at the Shore, Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch has been our summer go-to place when heading to the shore for a day or longer stay. It’s about an hour and a half drive on weekdays to the white sand beach. Since we like eating outside in Pier Village, we frequent the same places along the boardwalk. We’re there more for the view of the Atlantic than the food.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Riches

OCEAN COUNTY – Matt St. Germain admitted he sometimes feels like a big kid when he’s searching for lost riches. “It reminds me of when I was younger and watched movies like The Goonies,” shared St. Germain, 45, of Manchester. “I feel like I’m playing a part in the Goonies and out looking for pirate treasure.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Monmouth Beach, NJ
State
California State
Monmouth County, NJ
Society
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lemonade Stand#The Stand#Charity#Fulfill#Morgan Vecchio
94.5 PST

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate

The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
NEWARK, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick finishes the season with ‘End of Summer’ food truck festival

EAST BRUNSWICK – Friends and families gathered outside the Brunswick Square Mall near Rt. 18 to close out the final month of summer break with food and music. Hosted by Mega Bite Events, the all-day festival saw scores of visitors enter the End of Summer Food Truck & Music Fest on Sept. 3. The sectioned off space allowed attendees to browse the selection of 15 food vendors and numerous small business booths. Adding to the ambience were live performances by multiple bands and a myriad of kid-friendly games and activities for all ages.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Charities
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……

Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

DWI Checkpoint Set For Saturday On Jersey Shore

Be forewarned that there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up in Ocean County late Saturday, Sept. 10, according to county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, will be conducting the DWI/DUI checkpoint between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

Ocean Township Couple to Receive Award for Work with Museum

Marge and Paul Edelson of Ocean Township are the winners of the 2022 Jane G. Clayton Award. The award will be announced at the County Clerk’s 26th Annual Archives and History Day on Sat., Oct. 1 at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft. “Marge...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

DWI checkpoints in Monmouth County – Here’s where

In an effort to combat drunk driving, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will have checkpoints set up again this weekend in Shrewsbury and Howell. The Shrewsbury checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 35. It will run until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider,...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy