Coldwater, MI

Coldwater girls golf finishes 11th at Marshall Invite

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s girls golf team traveled to the Marshall Country Club on Friday to compete in the Redhawk Invitational and struggled much of the day, coming in last place out of the eleven teams that were there. Lumen Christi won the event shooting a team score of 340, with Coldwater trailing the pack with a 483.
JV Football: Coldwater loses at Marshall

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater J.V. football team lost at Marshall 28-6 on Thursday night. The Coldwater offense was led by Jackson Reilly who had 25 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Landon Auble added 41 yards on seven carries. Auble also passed for 52 yards...
Second Branch Pride Festival set for Saturday at Parkhurst Park

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The local organization Branch Pride will host their second Pride Festival on Saturday at Parkhurst Park in Coldwater. Organizers say this will be a kid friendly event that will have live entertainment, food, vendors, and much more. The opening ceremony will take place at 2:00...
County Commissioners bring forward Lake George lake level assessment roll

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted during their Thursday work session to bring forward to next week’s meeting a resolution which establishes the Lake George lake level assessment roll. Drain Commissioner and Department of Public Works Director Michael Hard conducted a public hearing...
Calhoun County Juvenile Home rebrands with new name, logo

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Juvenile Home is getting a new name and logo. The juvenile home will be named the Calhoun County Youth Center after being approved by the Board of Commissioners Sept. 1. A phoenix will be the logo which shows rebirth and renewal, according...
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
WMU delays new student center indefinitely

Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
Branch County schedules scrap tire recycling event for October 1

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will once again conduct a scrap tire recycling event on Saturday, October 1. Branch County Administrator Bud Norman told the Board of Commissioners during Thursday’s work session that the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and that the trailer being used to collect the tires will be behind the Department of Health and Human Services building next to the new County Jail on Keith Wilhelm Drive.
A Tiny Christian College in Michigan Is Infiltrating Florida’s Schools

Schools, famously, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ No. 1 priority; the primary means by which he’s gained his new national profile is by working with the Florida Legislature upend the state’s public school curriculum last year. The changes to Florida’s educational system over the past year have been pretty breathtaking—and it turns out, all the attention-grabbing education bills DeSantis has been passing were years in the making. They’re part of a larger project being driven not just by Florida but by a small liberal arts college in Michigan known as Hillsdale. The Christian school has been described as a “citadel of American conservatism”; Donald Trump has connections there, Ted Cruz and Clarence Thomas have been commencement speakers, and the school has started a series of “leadership seminars” that sound like right-wing TED Talks. Hillsdale is also a champion of what it calls “patriotic education”: When the New York Times’ 1619 Project became a conservative lightning rod, leaders at the school worked with the Trump administration to put together an alternative called the “1776 curriculum.” The connection between Florida’s school laws and Hillsdale’s influence was uncovered by Sommer Brugal, a K–12 education reporter for the Miami Herald. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Brugal about how Florida got here, what Hillsdale has been doing, and whether this is all just beginning. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
