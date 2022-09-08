Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Coldwater girls golf finishes 11th at Marshall Invite
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s girls golf team traveled to the Marshall Country Club on Friday to compete in the Redhawk Invitational and struggled much of the day, coming in last place out of the eleven teams that were there. Lumen Christi won the event shooting a team score of 340, with Coldwater trailing the pack with a 483.
wtvbam.com
Big 8 Week 3: Laird’s late TD gives Union City 6-0 win over Jonesville; Quincy and Bronson fall
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In what could be the last football game between Jonesville and Union City for a while, the Chargers got a late touchdown to defeat the Comets 6-0 Friday night at Alumni Field. Riley Laird’s punt return of nearly 40 yards put the Chargers at...
wtvbam.com
JV Football: Coldwater loses at Marshall
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater J.V. football team lost at Marshall 28-6 on Thursday night. The Coldwater offense was led by Jackson Reilly who had 25 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Landon Auble added 41 yards on seven carries. Auble also passed for 52 yards...
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 9th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week 3 for high school football, which means teams are really starting to find out if they’re cut out to make a long run in the postseason!. Friday, we saw first wins, tough losses and teams extending their undefeated streaks!. MID-MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvbam.com
Second Branch Pride Festival set for Saturday at Parkhurst Park
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The local organization Branch Pride will host their second Pride Festival on Saturday at Parkhurst Park in Coldwater. Organizers say this will be a kid friendly event that will have live entertainment, food, vendors, and much more. The opening ceremony will take place at 2:00...
wtvbam.com
County Commissioners bring forward Lake George lake level assessment roll
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted during their Thursday work session to bring forward to next week’s meeting a resolution which establishes the Lake George lake level assessment roll. Drain Commissioner and Department of Public Works Director Michael Hard conducted a public hearing...
MLive.com
Picking winners for Week 3 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Welcome to Week 3. While the Big 8 and Cascades Conferences kicked off league play a week ago, other area conferences jump into the fray this week, and some schools have huge matchups to get things going.
MLive.com
Here are high school football scores from around the Jackson area for Week 3
Jackson hosts Chelsea at home 2022 — JACKSON -- Here are the football scores for Week 3 in the Jackson area. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
RELATED PEOPLE
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
WWMTCw
Calhoun County Juvenile Home rebrands with new name, logo
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Juvenile Home is getting a new name and logo. The juvenile home will be named the Calhoun County Youth Center after being approved by the Board of Commissioners Sept. 1. A phoenix will be the logo which shows rebirth and renewal, according...
WWMTCw
2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
westernherald.com
WMU delays new student center indefinitely
Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
MLive.com
Michigan native to give blast from past at Martin’s Funny Car Nationals
The Michigan native said his Buzzy’s Nitro Bomber Funny Car is even cooler to race. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
wtvbam.com
Branch County schedules scrap tire recycling event for October 1
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will once again conduct a scrap tire recycling event on Saturday, October 1. Branch County Administrator Bud Norman told the Board of Commissioners during Thursday’s work session that the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and that the trailer being used to collect the tires will be behind the Department of Health and Human Services building next to the new County Jail on Keith Wilhelm Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
People say a last goodbye as demolition of former St. Joseph School begins
JACKSON, MI – It was home to school lessons, paczki making and weddings for decades, but soon Jackson’s St. Joseph Catholic School will be no more. Construction crews from Jackson’s Smalley Construction Inc. began the demolition of the former school at 717 Waterloo St., on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Slate
A Tiny Christian College in Michigan Is Infiltrating Florida’s Schools
Schools, famously, are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ No. 1 priority; the primary means by which he’s gained his new national profile is by working with the Florida Legislature upend the state’s public school curriculum last year. The changes to Florida’s educational system over the past year have been pretty breathtaking—and it turns out, all the attention-grabbing education bills DeSantis has been passing were years in the making. They’re part of a larger project being driven not just by Florida but by a small liberal arts college in Michigan known as Hillsdale. The Christian school has been described as a “citadel of American conservatism”; Donald Trump has connections there, Ted Cruz and Clarence Thomas have been commencement speakers, and the school has started a series of “leadership seminars” that sound like right-wing TED Talks. Hillsdale is also a champion of what it calls “patriotic education”: When the New York Times’ 1619 Project became a conservative lightning rod, leaders at the school worked with the Trump administration to put together an alternative called the “1776 curriculum.” The connection between Florida’s school laws and Hillsdale’s influence was uncovered by Sommer Brugal, a K–12 education reporter for the Miami Herald. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Brugal about how Florida got here, what Hillsdale has been doing, and whether this is all just beginning. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Comments / 0