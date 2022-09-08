Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Packers
The hotly anticipated Minnesota Vikings Week 1 matchup vs. the rival Green Bay Packers is finally just days away. Expectations are high for Kevin O’Donnell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the crew this season, and the toughest test comes right off the bat. So, what better time to make some bold Vikings Week 1 predictions for their upcoming Vikings, Packers NFC North showdown.
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Packers at Vikings: Three Reasons to Worry
Among this week’s reasons to worry: Is Green Bay’s run defense good enough to stop Dalvin Cook? Not even Joe Barry has that answer.
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings
Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls Vikings horn 'annoying'
The Green Bay head coach apparently doesn't enjoy the sound of glory.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers labeled receiver Allen Lazard as doubtful and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 1 of...
Packers vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen, stream 2022 season opener
The Green Bay Packers will open up the 2022 season with a trip to Minnesota to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In the first regular season game since trading away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, Matt LaFleur’s team will attempt to start 2022 with an important and valuable road win over a top divisional rival.
Wisconsin football falls to Washington State 17-14 at home
The Wisconsin Badgers fall to 1-1 on the season after a three-point loss to Washington State in Week 2.
Packers WR Allen Lazard doubtful for Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are facing a generally positive situation on the injury front heading into their season opener against the Vikings. One notable absence is expected in the receiving corps, however. The Packers’ final injury report lists Allen Lazard as doubtful, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. He has been dealing...
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
The Vikings aren't often a home underdog in the opener
The Minnesota Vikings are a home underdog in week one and it’s quite a surprise. The Packers lost to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium last season 34-31 and lost a top-10 receiver in Davante Adams and have a loaded injury report including LT David Bakhtiari. Being a 1.5...
