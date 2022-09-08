Cold cases cracked by cellphones: How police are using geofence warrants to solve crimes

Read full article on original website
kptv.com
37,000 plants seized after illegal marijuana growing operation busted in Josephine Co.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of marijuana plants were recently seized by law enforcement agents in Josephine County at an illegal grow operation. According to a statement from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, officers carried out five separate search warrants for unauthorized marijuana growing facilities. The search warrants were executed in the Josephine County neighborhoods of 5000 Holland Loop Road, 200 Beaver Meadow Road, 400 Warner Road, 2000 Stewart Road, and 2000 Jump Off Joe Creek Road.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Catalytic Converter at Luffenholtz Beach
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 4, 2022, at about 8:20 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Luffenholtz...
krcrtv.com
Crescent City Fire organizes procession to support local boy recovering from burns
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — On Aug. 31, six-year-old Benjamin Honaani returned home from the hospital after six weeks of recovery from an accident that led to third-degree burns across 60% of his body. The Crescent City Fire Protection District met Honaani and his family on their way home and...
kezi.com
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
KDRV
UPDATE: Police FOUND missing person Jeannie Patterson
UPDATE SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office just advised it has located Jeannie Patterson. Article below was posted September 3, 2022. JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. It says 46-year-old Jeannie M Patterson...
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon spreads to nearly 14,000 acres, expected to grow amid hot and dry conditions
The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon continues to spread, scorching nearly 14,000 acres as of Wednesday as officials say the blaze is expected to grow amid tinder-dry conditions. The blaze has burned 13,994 acres in Josephine County and is 1% contained, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal...
