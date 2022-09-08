ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
titantime.org

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
FREDERICK, MD
PennLive.com

Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center

Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mercersburg: D.L. Martin Co. Recognizes John Miller

D.L. Martin Co. is a world-class provider of precision machined components, fabricated components, and assemblies for the elevator, heavy truck, mining, HVAC, construction, energy, and agriculture industries. : PA to Pardon Marijuana Convictions in one large-scale program. John Miller. John is being recognized for numerous suggestions pertaining to the Kitting...
MERCERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County

A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: July 31 - Aug. 6, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for July 31 - Aug. 6, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. D R Horton Inc. New Jersey to Peter Thomas Snyder, one lot, Washington Township, $350,245. Michael Grossberg to Jason Grossberg, Overhill Drive, Guilford Township, $310,000. Rudy...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces

Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Businesses look to rebuild after a devastating fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Several business owners in downtown Frederick are working to rebuild after a devastating fire. Eight people also lost their homes when flames tore through the connected apartment building last month. Maria Peck, the owner of Tiara Day Boutique says she couldn’t believe it when she got the call about […]
FREDERICK, MD
PennLive.com

Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats

Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WIBX 950

Admitted Cop Killer Arrested After Hiding in NY’s 2nd Smallest City for Almost 50 Years

Many eyebrows raised in a small Upstate New York city as word is circulating that one of their neighbors is a cop killer. Authorities in the state of Maryland say a man who called Little Falls, NY home from the last 45-years killed a deputy sheriff in 1971 and has been hiding out in Herkimer County nearly ever since. And, he's admitted to the crime, according to officials.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania

If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

PA Turnpike in more debt than entire state gov't, auditor general says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced Wednesday that an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission revealed that it has accumulated more debt than the entire Pennsylvania state government. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)

Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
HARPERS FERRY, WV

