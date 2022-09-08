Read full article on original website
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center
Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
Mercersburg: D.L. Martin Co. Recognizes John Miller
D.L. Martin Co. is a world-class provider of precision machined components, fabricated components, and assemblies for the elevator, heavy truck, mining, HVAC, construction, energy, and agriculture industries. : PA to Pardon Marijuana Convictions in one large-scale program. John Miller. John is being recognized for numerous suggestions pertaining to the Kitting...
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
Franklin County deed transfers: July 31 - Aug. 6, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for July 31 - Aug. 6, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. D R Horton Inc. New Jersey to Peter Thomas Snyder, one lot, Washington Township, $350,245. Michael Grossberg to Jason Grossberg, Overhill Drive, Guilford Township, $310,000. Rudy...
F&M Trust opens new 67,000-square-foot headquarters
F&M Trust has opened its new headquarters in Franklin County. The bank relocated its headquarters to a 67,000-square-foot building in Chambers-5 Business Park at 1500 Nitterhouse Drive in Guilford Township. The building also sits in Chambersburg. Employees moved into the building earlier this summer.
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
Businesses look to rebuild after a devastating fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Several business owners in downtown Frederick are working to rebuild after a devastating fire. Eight people also lost their homes when flames tore through the connected apartment building last month. Maria Peck, the owner of Tiara Day Boutique says she couldn’t believe it when she got the call about […]
Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats
Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
Admitted Cop Killer Arrested After Hiding in NY’s 2nd Smallest City for Almost 50 Years
Many eyebrows raised in a small Upstate New York city as word is circulating that one of their neighbors is a cop killer. Authorities in the state of Maryland say a man who called Little Falls, NY home from the last 45-years killed a deputy sheriff in 1971 and has been hiding out in Herkimer County nearly ever since. And, he's admitted to the crime, according to officials.
7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania
If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
PA Turnpike in more debt than entire state gov't, auditor general says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced Wednesday that an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission revealed that it has accumulated more debt than the entire Pennsylvania state government. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only...
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)
Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
