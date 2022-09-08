ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Mother Jones

US Farmers Face Plague of Pests as Soil Temperatures Rise

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Agricultural pests that devour key food crops are advancing northwards in the US and becoming more widespread as the climate hots up, new research warns. The corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea) is...
AGRICULTURE
Futurity

Soil temps predict where pest can survive and spread

Soil temperature can effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm, a pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes, and other vegetable crops, a new study shows. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the...
AGRICULTURE
Salon

Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Whether to spend money on outer space exploration or to apply it to solve serious problems on Earth, like climate change and food shortages, is a contentious debate. But one argument in favor of space exploration highlights benefits that do, in fact, help study, monitor and address serious concerns like climate change and food production.
AGRICULTURE
fooddive.com

California’s unique rice harvest opportunity

It’s nearly rice harvest for California. Matured rice stalks will cue the draining of paddies and entrance of state-of-the-art combines to collect ripe grain. But this harvest will be different. In the Sacramento Valley, where 95% of California’s rice is grown, growers expect only 250,000 acres of crop this year, instead of the typical 500,000 acres.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Find That Reintroducing Bison Into Grasslands Will Increase Plant Diversity

Research performed by Kansas State University discovered that restoring bison, a once dominating grazer, increases plant variety in a tallgrass prairie. The study, which included more than 30 years of data from the Konza Prairie Biological Station, was just published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, or PNAS.
WILDLIFE
Agriculture Online

Corn condition drops for fourth straight week

The USDA released its 22nd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 26, 86% of the U.S. corn crop...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience

Amber Fossil's Jurassic Park Treatment Indicates Flowering Plants Emerged 50 Million Years Before Dinosaurs

Scientists armed with an ancient flower wrapped in amber have discovered that a highly successful group of plants is over 150 million years older than botanists previously thought. By analyzing old and new specimens from the highly successful Buckthorn family, the analyses revealed that flowering plants were likely living it up on Earth long before the dinosaurs turned up.
WILDLIFE
Agriculture Online

Drought conditions across top corn growing states | September 8, 2022

Drought intensified or expanded across several top corn growing states in the last week. All 18 of the top corn growing states continue to face moisture stress of some degree. Nationwide, 232.1 million acres of crops are experiencing drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

New DNA Research Unlocks Secrets of Native Rodents’ Rat Race to New Lands

New research has mapped the DNA from more than 150 species of native rodents from across Australia, New Guinea, and Melanesian islands. It paints a clearer picture of how they’re related and how they ended up spreading across the Pacific. Lead author Dr. Emily Roycroft from The Australian National...
WILDLIFE
Columbia Insight

Why is this professor releasing destructive wasps into orchards?

In the battle against pests, an Oregon State University bugologist is experimenting with novel alternatives to chemical insecticides  The post Why is this professor releasing destructive wasps into orchards? appeared first on Columbia Insight. Why is this professor releasing destructive wasps into orchards? was first posted on September 1, 2022 at 9:51 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
ANIMALS

