The Lincoln Center: An Activity to Help Counselors Set Realistic Expectations – Pt. 2: The Circle of Influence

Gwynedd Mercy AVP of Enrollment to Rising Juniors and Seniors: Ask Me Anything!
Image via Gwynedd Mercy University. The high-school class 2023 has just embarked on its last secondary-school academic year, and likewise, the class of 2024 has begun steps toward a more distant but just as compelling milestone in two years. As senior and junior students across the region seek to solidify their what-next academic plans, Gwynedd Mercy University Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Aimee Huffstetler offers college-search advice.
Is your child in a toxic friendship? A school counselor’s guide to spotting the signs
Being a good friend and surrounding oneself with good friends is one of the most important life skills we can teach our children. However, as a mother of three, psychotherapist and former school counselor, I’ve realized that helping our children learn how to distinguish healthy friendships from unhealthy or toxic friendships is equally if not more important.
Philadelphia Magazine: Nine Montgomery County Schools Offer Honors-Level Scholastics
Nine schools in Montgomery County make 2022 best-of list from Philadelphia Magazine. Nine Montco high schools are among the 40 top-rated learning institutions in Phila. and its suburbs, according to a new ranking by Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the publication’s editors used...
Penn Community Bank Collaborates on Effort to LIFT Local Income-Constrained Communities
LIFT United — which stands for Learn to Invest in Your Future and Thrive — supports asset-limited, income-constrained, employed (ALICE) households in Bucks County. Richboro’s Credit Counseling Center will offer free financial literacy courses and one-on-one budget coaching for program participants. Successful participants will receive a down payment match of up to $1,000 and a low-interest car loan secured by United Way. All loans are offered by Penn Community Bank.
Montco Continues Amassing Academic Accolades; Niche, Too, Finds Quality in Local Colleges
Bryn Mawr College, No. 11 on the Niche list of best Pa. colleges.Image via iStock. Four Montgomery County colleges have ranked among the 25 best colleges in Pa. for 2023, according to a recently released list by Niche, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Ballroom dance training promotes empathy
Ballroom dance is a form of art and sport that helps improve sensorimotor skills, cognitive levels and emotional communication. To achieve high-level performance, dancers need to collaborate, imitate, and actively interact with their dance partners through long-term training. In this way, they are continually involved in understanding and sharing their partner's thoughts and feelings—this is what we call empathy.
