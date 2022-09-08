ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Pressure's on Senate Democrats for Biden to break judicial confirmation record

The onus is on Senate Democrats to help President Joe Biden shatter records over his federal judicial confirmations before the new 2023 Congress is sworn in. The president brought his total confirmations of federal judgeship positions up to 78 this week after the Senate confirmed John Lee to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and Andre Mathis to the 6th Circuit, both of whom made history as the first Asian American and black man in their respective jurisdictions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katrina Shealy
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Incest#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Sc Senate#Columbia#The South Carolina Senate#Republicans
The Independent

New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Michigan's 90-Year-Old Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

(Reuters) -A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest violates the state's constitution, a state court judge ruled on Wednesday, barring any prosecutors from enforcing it. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Michigan Court of Claims found that Michigan's constitution guarantees a right to bodily autonomy...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Senate Democrats tee up vote to protect marriage equality after Supreme Court strikes down abortion rights

The United States Senate is teeing up a vote to protect the right of same-sex couples to marry, as lawmakers returned from the August recess ahead of the midterm elections.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech on Thursday that he hoped the Senate would have a vote on same-sex marriage in the coming weeks before the upper chamber leaves ahead of campaign season.Democrats had begun talking about codifying same-sex marriage shortly before it broke for recess last month. The push came after the Supreme Court released its Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturned Roe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Hill

Senate Democrats target Laxalt on abortion rights stance in new ad

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm on Tuesday released its first general election television ad targeting Adam Laxalt in Nevada, slamming the Republican Senate nominee for his abortion stance. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said the ad, titled “Historic,” is part of its $8.4 million ad reservation in Nevada this fall. “Adam Laxalt praised the Supreme…
NEVADA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision

A Hamilton County judge said he needs more time to decide whether or not to put a pause on a six-week abortion ban in Ohio. Judge Christian Jenkins said in a Thursday hearing that he would not issue an opinion because the court still has questions about how the case moves forward. “The court would […] The post Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Why many Republicans are scrambling and scrubbing on abortion

Republicans are still virtually certain to take over the House. The Senate seems a tossup. But there is no question that the abortion issue has changed the midterm playing field. The relentless media focus on the Donald Trump investigation isn’t helping either, when Republicans want to be talking about inflation...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy