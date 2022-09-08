Read full article on original website
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Await August Inflation Reading
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks rose to start the week as investors awaited Tuesday’s report on inflation. At 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1% and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.2%. Stocks have wobbled this...
Markets Running On Dangerously Weak Breadth
The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached a low 36%. The benchmark stock index has been below its 200-day moving average for five months now—its longest streak since 2009. Only 28% of NASDAQ Composite stocks are above their 200-EMA Market breadth refers...
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
10 Short Squeeze Candidates That May Soar: Athersys, TDH Holdings, FaZe Holdings, Weber And More
© Reuters. 10 Short Squeeze Candidates That May Soar: Athersys, TDH Holdings, FaZe Holdings, Weber And More. Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates...
US stocks finish higher as Apple orders and plunging gas prices fuel optimism ahead of inflation data
US stocks finished higher Monday, with tech behemoth Apple helping the market extend a winning streak ahead of fresh inflation data that will figure into the Federal Reserve's thinking on monetary policy. All three of Wall Street's major equity indexes closed higher for a fourth consecutive session. The indexes last...
Look Past The Past
Markets are finally gathering some upward momentum. Friday was the third day in a row of gains. After the middle of June the S&P 500 rallied by 17.4%, then slumped by 9.2%, and now it's up 4% in 3 days. It just seems like it's going to be one of those nasty, volatile years.
$350 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
© Reuters. $350 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying. Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
BILL Gains as Morgan Stanley Initiates at Overweight, Seen as a High-Quality Asset
© Reuters. Bill.com Gains as Morgan Stanley Initiates at Overweight, Seen as a High-quality Software Asset to Own. A Morgan Stanley analyst initiated research coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) at Overweight with a $220 per share price target. The analyst sees BILL as an “underappreciated growth for category leader,” which...
Risk Rebound Continues
European stocks are off to a positive start on Monday, following a relatively muted day in Asia amid bank holiday closures in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea. The UK economy grew slightly less than expected in July, with growth supported by consumer-facing services on the back of the Women’s EUROs and the Commonwealth Games. With the additional bank holiday this month, the economy could be facing a small technical recession, albeit one that won’t be nearly as bad as was expected prior to the cap on energy bills. There’s a lot more data to come this week which should show consumer spending slipping as inflation remains above 10% and the labour market still strong.
Carvana Has 'So Much Potential Upside' - Piper Sandler
Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with the price target cut to $73 from $98 by a Piper Sandler analyst on Monday. In his note, the analyst acknowledged that used vehicle prices are falling, and rising rates present a risk. However, he explained that Carvana is "now 1/10th as valuable as it was 12 months ago, and after running a detailed sensitivity analysis, we think many realistic scenarios suggest that CVNA is grossly undervalued."
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.95%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Financials, Technology and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 added 1.95%, while the SBF 120 index gained 1.91%. The best performers of the session on the...
FIIs’ Favourite Stock Gives ‘Triangle Breakout’; Investors Eying a 30% Rally!
A stock trading near all-time highs is one of the best candidates for continued upside momentum. Some investors might argue that these stocks are generally highly overbought and therefore might prefer to steer clear from them, and there’s nothing wrong with this. However, if a stock is approaching its lifetime high, fueled by a volatility breakout, in that case, it could be a perfect recipe for a high probable momentum, strong enough to break the previous highs.
Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin ‘almost perfectly’
BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin ‘almost perfectly’. Flasko Poised to Outrun ApeCoin (APE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) by 2023 By DailyCoin - Sep 12, 2022. 2022 has been a brutal year for crypto investors thus far – especially the ones who bought in their selected cryptocurrency investments at their very top (or...
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
Gold And Silver Stemming Their Downtrends
Gold settled out the week yesterday (Friday) at 1728, a price which has now traded within six of the past ten weeks. And hardly breaking news: 1728 also traded for eight consecutive weeks during 2021, and for 11 consecutive weeks during 2020, and too for many-a-week during 2011 and 2012, the supply of dollar then as you ad nauseam know but 46% of what 'tis today.
Oil Fights Back, Gold Edges Higher
Oil has recovered earlier losses to trade around 1% higher on the day. Crude could extend its winning run to three sessions if it holds on, recovering from the lows which came on the back of lower global growth expectations and COVID lockdowns in China. Those restrictions could see annual Chinese demand fall for the first time in 20 years in a further sign of the struggles facing the world’s second-largest economy.
Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg
According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
