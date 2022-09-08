Read full article on original website
KSLA
A nice Saturday with minimal rain chances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We are going to see a sunny day today and it will be a nice one along with the sunshine. The humidity won’t be out of control so it will not be very uncomfortable. Highs today will reach the low-90s. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon but it is more likely for you to stay dry than not. Those chances fade after the sun goes down, lows in the low-70s expected.
Will Shreveport See Any More Snow In 2022?
Snow and Shreveport don't mix well. Over the last 5 years, the city has witnessed the absolute havoc snowfall can bring to the community. Just small amounts can bring the city to its knees quickly. However, the city does look pretty amazing with snow on the ground. There are a...
KSLA
INTERVIEW: Niccqueta Varmall speaks on etiquette training
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking to pick up new skills this weekend, you might want to try an etiquette class. On Friday, Sept. 9, KSLA sat down with Shreveport area experts on etiquette training that’s available in the ArkLaTex. Niccqueta Varmall with the new Swann School of Protocol spoke with KSLA’s Kori Johnson Friday afternoon. The school just celebrated its grand opening.
q973radio.com
Rumbling Noise Angering Broadmoor Residents in Shreveport
This morning, I was convinced that the world was coming to an end. I went out into the backyard of my Broadmoor home at about 6AM, and after clearing the cobwebs out and getting ready to start the day, I noticed the strangest sound. It was loud enough to certainly be noticeable and borderline annoying, yet, you can tell the source of the sound was relatively far away.
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
KSLA
Clean Slate Botanicals holding grand opening in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new shop downtown promises to provide completely natural scented candles, deodorants, and care products for face and skin care. Ben Whalen is a Shreveport Native who returned after a decade away in Chicago, IL. After spending his time at a creative desert corporate job, Whalen decided to relocate back home and pursue his dreams of creating his own businesses.
KSLA
Demolition begins at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Major demolition is beginning at Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, crews brought in large equipment to start the process. Over the past week, crews got rid of trash and debris from inside the stadium. Before demolition was approved, Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control...
arklatexweekend.com
9 great things for this weekend: Sept. 9-11
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - We’ve included as many events surrounding the anniversary of September 11 in this list as well. Have a great weekend everyone!. 10:00am - 10:00pm (Also on Saturday) This year they will have more events and more fun. Don’t miss the Hay Bale Decorating Contest!...
Downtown Shreveport Favorite Almost Ready to Reopen
With new owners, a new chef, a new sign, and a refreshed look, a beloved downtown Shreveport tavern is getting set to reopen. The Noble Savage has a new website, and a new, revised menu featuring some pretty fancy sounding fare. According to their website, the new menu features items...
LA 154 Near Lake Bistineau Dam to be Closed For Months
Having a son who recently moved to Elm Grove on Louisiana Highway 154 near the Lake Bistineau Dam, I can personally attest to the fact that this announcement is going to affect a lot of motorists. I didn't realize just how many people travel LA 154 between Ringgold and Elm...
KSLA
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black...
KTBS
Developer pleads for pause in demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Seemingly down to its last strike, there's a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. "One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports," says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. "We're trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community."
KSLA
SPD invites community to National Night Out Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is inviting all members of the community to the National Night Out Parade, with the goal of giving crime and drugs a going away party. The event starts on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. and the parade will travel from the...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, September 9, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9. Langston Reed Munn,...
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
Legendary New Orleans Restaurant Opening Location in Bossier City
Soon, you'll be able to get a taste of New Orleans right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA!. I'll never forget my one and only time dining at Drago's in New Orleans. Before setting sail on a cruise from the Port of New Orleans back in 2016, some friends of ours insisted we had to try Drago's if we hadn't had it before. That's how I found myself at the famous eatery, Drago's Hilton New Orleans. Drago's specialty is charbroiled oysters and now their bringing them to Margaritaville in Bossier City.
KSLA
Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club holding Steak and Burger Fundraiser
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club is holding its big Steak and Burger Fundraiser with cooking provided by Louisiana Smoke House. The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club fundraiser is being held Sept. 22 at its building located at 2821 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, starting at 6 p.m.
q973radio.com
Bossier City Burger Restaurant Closes For Good
When it comes to burgers in Shreveport-Bossier, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better burger than those found at Five Guys. For my money, I’ll go there all day, every day. I love those burgers. Sadly, Five Guys-lovers in Shreveport-Bossier we’ll have to stay in Shreveport to get the Five Guys fix.
KTBS
First use of drone revealed water tank problems
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Holes exposed atop four Shreveport water towers that set off a system-wide boil advisory last week, were found after the city used a drone for the first time for an annual inspection. The drone the city used belong to the Louisiana Department of Health. The city's water...
KSLA
Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Communities members in Atlanta gathered Friday morning to open a time capsule, originally sealed and buried on Sept. 9, 1972, exactly 50 years ago to the day. Kate Stow, who was present for the original burial, planned the event; she says she wanted to bring together...
