Bucks County, PA

buckscountyherald.com

Bucks Catholic schools recognized for growth, exceeding potential

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education will recognize 62 parish and regional elementary schools as 2022 Archdiocesan Schools of Distinguished Instruction on Sept. 8. Thirty schools will be recognized for growth and exceeding potential. Recognition for growth was determined by comparing the Normal Curve Equivalent (NCE) score...
NEWTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

MCCC seeks a part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach to inspire young students. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach position at its Pottstown campus. The part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach is responsible for:. Communicating the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice

CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally. A women-owned, full-service inbound and outbound call center located in the Union Meeting Corporate Center on Harvest Drive in Blue Bell, CV offers a steady stream of job openings and utilizes local business providers for banking, insurance, staffing, and more.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Memorial Garden in Hatboro Seeks Donors and Sponsors for Remaining Installation

With the groundbreaking of the Hatboro Gold Star Garden completed, attention is now turning to gathering the support of donors and sponsors for the military tribute. A Gold Star Garden will soon arise in Hatboro as a means of recognizing not only the military sacrifice of lost servicemen and -women but also the grief of their remaining families. The Pa. State Association of Boroughs reported on the project.
HATBORO, PA
gridphilly.com

Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Hundreds of jobs available at Bucks County Fall Job Fair

Job seekers can meet and interact with hiring managers in person during the Bucks County Fall Job Fair Sept. 13, at Neshaminy Mall. Hosted by RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, the career fair features a wide array of positions in various industries, including health care, customer service, financial services, manufacturing, and more.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service

Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
NEW HOPE, PA
MONTCO.Today

WSJ: King of Prussia Financial Services Professor Advises Calm to Retirees During Market Slumps

A King of Prussia author and professor says that current, adverse economic conditions don't necessarily spell doom for professionals considering retirement. Markets down. Inflation up. It may not be an ideal time to retire. The Wall Street Journal’s Anne Tergesen tapped King of Prussia professor/author Wade Pfau for advice in these shaky times.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown

121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Encourages Local Commercial Enterprises to Apply for State Workforce Training Funds

Among the many uses of a WEDnetPA, recommended by MCCC, is workplace training.Image via iStock. The Workforce Development Division of Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) encourages eligible local companies to apply for Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania (WEDnetPA) funding for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

