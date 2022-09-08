Read full article on original website
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks Catholic schools recognized for growth, exceeding potential
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education will recognize 62 parish and regional elementary schools as 2022 Archdiocesan Schools of Distinguished Instruction on Sept. 8. Thirty schools will be recognized for growth and exceeding potential. Recognition for growth was determined by comparing the Normal Curve Equivalent (NCE) score...
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
MCCC seeks a part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach to inspire young students. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach position at its Pottstown campus. The part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach is responsible for:. Communicating the...
Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice
CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally. A women-owned, full-service inbound and outbound call center located in the Union Meeting Corporate Center on Harvest Drive in Blue Bell, CV offers a steady stream of job openings and utilizes local business providers for banking, insurance, staffing, and more.
Memorial Garden in Hatboro Seeks Donors and Sponsors for Remaining Installation
With the groundbreaking of the Hatboro Gold Star Garden completed, attention is now turning to gathering the support of donors and sponsors for the military tribute. A Gold Star Garden will soon arise in Hatboro as a means of recognizing not only the military sacrifice of lost servicemen and -women but also the grief of their remaining families. The Pa. State Association of Boroughs reported on the project.
gridphilly.com
Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely
The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
Health Care Organization With Bucks County Ties To Potentially Buy New Jersey Medical Center
The potential deal would allow Capital Health to expand their reach to patients all across the area. A New Jersey medical center could potentially be bought up by a health care organization with centers in Bucks County. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
buckscountyherald.com
Hundreds of jobs available at Bucks County Fall Job Fair
Job seekers can meet and interact with hiring managers in person during the Bucks County Fall Job Fair Sept. 13, at Neshaminy Mall. Hosted by RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, the career fair features a wide array of positions in various industries, including health care, customer service, financial services, manufacturing, and more.
Penn State Great Valley to Host Open House, Panel Discussion on September 20
The Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies will host an open house and panel discussion in its Conference Center, located at 30 East Swedesford Road in Malvern, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 6:30 PM. The first part of the evening will feature networking with program...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: One-of-a-Kind Traditional with Highly-Coveted Privacy in Spring City
A stunning traditional home with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. The residence set in the natural lands of French Creek offers highly-coveted privacy and unmatched views throughout. . . This one-of-a-kind home was designed and crafted by Allen Entrekin...
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service
Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
WSJ: King of Prussia Financial Services Professor Advises Calm to Retirees During Market Slumps
A King of Prussia author and professor says that current, adverse economic conditions don't necessarily spell doom for professionals considering retirement. Markets down. Inflation up. It may not be an ideal time to retire. The Wall Street Journal’s Anne Tergesen tapped King of Prussia professor/author Wade Pfau for advice in these shaky times.
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown
121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
Sellersville-Based Health System Continues With $190M Expansion Project
The Sellerville location will see a new pavilion finished by next summer.Image via iStock. A Bucks County-based health system will continue with a large expansion project in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Montgomery County Community College Encourages Local Commercial Enterprises to Apply for State Workforce Training Funds
Among the many uses of a WEDnetPA, recommended by MCCC, is workplace training.Image via iStock. The Workforce Development Division of Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) encourages eligible local companies to apply for Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania (WEDnetPA) funding for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2022.
5 Tips To Get That Job You’re Not Fully Qualified For
Sometimes there is that one job that sounds perfect for what you want…until you see that one qualification you lack. It feels unfair that missing that one thing should make you ineligible, and you probably wonder if it is really that big of a deal. Per Indeed, applying even...
Plum Creek Farm receives loan to construct 4,800 square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to support business growth in three counties across Pennsylvania that will help create and retain 56 jobs. “Ensuring companies across the commonwealth have the ability to grow and expand is vital to...
Montgomery County Leadership: Michael Louis, Partner, MacElree Harvey
Image via MacElree Harvey. Michael Louis, a partner at MacElree Harvey, spoke to MONTCO.Today about his childhood in Wilmington as the third oldest of four brothers. He discussed what he learned from the different jobs he had growing up, from mowing lawns starting at age 12 to meeting lifelong friends working at Fenwick Crab House.
