Greencastle, PA

FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: July 31 - Aug. 6, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for July 31 - Aug. 6, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. D R Horton Inc. New Jersey to Peter Thomas Snyder, one lot, Washington Township, $350,245. Michael Grossberg to Jason Grossberg, Overhill Drive, Guilford Township, $310,000. Rudy...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
titantime.org

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
FREDERICK, MD
echo-pilot.com

Here's how two Franklin County businesses evolved to survive the pandemic

It took a first-in-a-century worldwide health emergency to force some local businesses to switch gears and evolve. The COVID-19 pandemic that hit the nation in spring 2020 particularly hit the bar/restaurant and gym industries hard. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, about 72,700 more restaurants and bars closed that year than in a normal year — a 95% increase over the average annual rate. Among "health clubs and studios" in the United States, the National Health and Fitness Alliance calculated last summer that 22% had closed since the start of the pandemic.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces

Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats

Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania

If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
YORK, PA
Washingtonian.com

7 Early Fall Festivals You Can Visit This Weekend

2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, MD. Head to this Sherlock-themed corn maze in Carroll County starting on Saturday, September 10. There is a slew of other activities, including an apple slingshot, bounce pad, and hayrides. Regular admission is $17, and the mazes are open on Saturday and Sunday through October 29.
MANCHESTER, MD
PennLive.com

New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County

A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA
echo-pilot.com

PFCB wants to change regs for private trout fisheries. What does a hatchery owner think?

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is collecting comments about how it can monitor private trout stockings and ways to keep invasive species out of waterways. A proposal aimed at addressing conservation challenges, improving fisheries management and fish health, preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species, and simplifying the code will be discussed at the agency’s 1 p.m. Sept. 28 meeting in Harrisburg.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD

