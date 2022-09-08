Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: July 31 - Aug. 6, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for July 31 - Aug. 6, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. D R Horton Inc. New Jersey to Peter Thomas Snyder, one lot, Washington Township, $350,245. Michael Grossberg to Jason Grossberg, Overhill Drive, Guilford Township, $310,000. Rudy...
titantime.org
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
echo-pilot.com
Here's how two Franklin County businesses evolved to survive the pandemic
It took a first-in-a-century worldwide health emergency to force some local businesses to switch gears and evolve. The COVID-19 pandemic that hit the nation in spring 2020 particularly hit the bar/restaurant and gym industries hard. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, about 72,700 more restaurants and bars closed that year than in a normal year — a 95% increase over the average annual rate. Among "health clubs and studios" in the United States, the National Health and Fitness Alliance calculated last summer that 22% had closed since the start of the pandemic.
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
abc27.com
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Big HVAC project under review at GASD; Asst. Superintendent Lay will retire
At its regular board meeting on Tuesday evening, the GASD school board approved replacement of the high school athletic field and received a final briefing on the $33.8 million HVAC replacement at Lincoln and James Gettys elementary schools. A final vote to approve the latter project is anticipated at the next scheduled meeting, September 19.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats
Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania
If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
Washingtonian.com
7 Early Fall Festivals You Can Visit This Weekend
2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, MD. Head to this Sherlock-themed corn maze in Carroll County starting on Saturday, September 10. There is a slew of other activities, including an apple slingshot, bounce pad, and hayrides. Regular admission is $17, and the mazes are open on Saturday and Sunday through October 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
echo-pilot.com
PFCB wants to change regs for private trout fisheries. What does a hatchery owner think?
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is collecting comments about how it can monitor private trout stockings and ways to keep invasive species out of waterways. A proposal aimed at addressing conservation challenges, improving fisheries management and fish health, preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species, and simplifying the code will be discussed at the agency’s 1 p.m. Sept. 28 meeting in Harrisburg.
WGAL
Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
Comments / 0