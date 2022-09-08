ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College

MCCC seeks a part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach to inspire young students. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach position at its Pottstown campus. The part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach is responsible for:. Communicating the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Encourages Local Commercial Enterprises to Apply for State Workforce Training Funds

Among the many uses of a WEDnetPA, recommended by MCCC, is workplace training.Image via iStock. The Workforce Development Division of Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) encourages eligible local companies to apply for Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania (WEDnetPA) funding for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malvern, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Malvern, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Malvern, PA
Government
MONTCO.Today

Memorial Garden in Hatboro Seeks Donors and Sponsors for Remaining Installation

With the groundbreaking of the Hatboro Gold Star Garden completed, attention is now turning to gathering the support of donors and sponsors for the military tribute. A Gold Star Garden will soon arise in Hatboro as a means of recognizing not only the military sacrifice of lost servicemen and -women but also the grief of their remaining families. The Pa. State Association of Boroughs reported on the project.
HATBORO, PA
MONTCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Collaborates on Effort to LIFT Local Income-Constrained Communities

Penn Community Bank's collaboration in the LIFT United effort is designed, among other things, to facilitate access to low-interest car loans for income-constrained employed households. Penn Community Bank is launching a new financial stability program, LIFT United, to help eligible residents increase their financial literacy, improve their credit scores, and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope

Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Penn State Great Valley#Host Open House
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown

121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems

One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hobart’s Run Business Incentive Grant Designed to Make BIG Difference in Pottstown

Hobart's Run is eager to encourage small business along High Street in Pottstown.Image via iStock. Hobart’s Run is serious about encouraging new businesses to set up shop in the primary commercial corridor of its neighborhood improvement district. Its Business Incentive Grant (BIG) provides a maximum $1,500 incentive toward rent or closing costs to new business owners who open in the 500–900 blocks of Pottstown’s High Street.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

FarmerJawn Community Greenhouses, an Elkins Park Urban AgBusiness, Hosts Community Market

FarmerJawn Community Greenhouses, an Elkins Park community-supported agriculture (CSA) grower, has a business model seeded with concern for the area’s underfed communities. To illustrate what it does and how, Christa Barfield (the CSA’s founder) is holding a public market on Sept. 3 (tomorrow) in West Mount Airy. Maggie Mancini unearthed the particulars for PhillyVoice.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Terrif Riffs to Float Across the County in VFTCB Inaugural September Jazz Fest

The 2022 Montco Jazz Festival, organized by the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, takes place Sept. 21–25. A five-day, multisite exploration of the multifaceted sounds of local music artists is about to float across Montgomery County like a soulful, muted trumpet solo. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board presents its first-ever Montco Jazz Fest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hatboro Family — Having Lost a Dear One of Its Own — Goes to Bat for Others

The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.
HATBORO, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy