Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
MCCC seeks a part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach to inspire young students. Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach position at its Pottstown campus. The part-time High School & Educational Partnerships Enrollment Coach is responsible for:. Communicating the...
Montgomery County Community College Encourages Local Commercial Enterprises to Apply for State Workforce Training Funds
Among the many uses of a WEDnetPA, recommended by MCCC, is workplace training.Image via iStock. The Workforce Development Division of Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) encourages eligible local companies to apply for Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania (WEDnetPA) funding for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2022.
Students! Families! Ten-Hut! MCCC Uses Boot Camp Event to Promote Dual Enrollment
Photos via Montgomery County Community College. Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) hosted Early College Boot Camp at its campuses in Blue Bell and Pottstown recently for high-school students and families eager to learn how to get a head start on a college education.
Memorial Garden in Hatboro Seeks Donors and Sponsors for Remaining Installation
With the groundbreaking of the Hatboro Gold Star Garden completed, attention is now turning to gathering the support of donors and sponsors for the military tribute. A Gold Star Garden will soon arise in Hatboro as a means of recognizing not only the military sacrifice of lost servicemen and -women but also the grief of their remaining families. The Pa. State Association of Boroughs reported on the project.
Penn Community Bank Collaborates on Effort to LIFT Local Income-Constrained Communities
Penn Community Bank's collaboration in the LIFT United effort is designed, among other things, to facilitate access to low-interest car loans for income-constrained employed households. Penn Community Bank is launching a new financial stability program, LIFT United, to help eligible residents increase their financial literacy, improve their credit scores, and...
Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope
Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
10 Ways To Restore Your Confidence Following a Career Setback
It is unfortunate that you can do your best and do everything right and still fail. Facing that truth can be daunting; for some, it shakes their resolve to try again. But resigning yourself to defeat will only become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The only way to do better is to...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown
121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
Valley Forge Park Neighbor Lives Close Enough to Discern Its Hidden Gems
One of Amy Johnson’s favorite Valley Forge National Historical Park spots is the Grand Parade, named for its use in drilling march formations during the American Revolution. Montgomery County’s best-known national historical park, with its oft-told stories of General Washington and the Continental Army, may seem old-hat to residents. But a local resident, whose property makes her a neighbor, visits often enough to develop a set of Valley Forge hidden gems. Her list was shared in Main Line Tonight.
Hobart’s Run Business Incentive Grant Designed to Make BIG Difference in Pottstown
Hobart's Run is eager to encourage small business along High Street in Pottstown.Image via iStock. Hobart’s Run is serious about encouraging new businesses to set up shop in the primary commercial corridor of its neighborhood improvement district. Its Business Incentive Grant (BIG) provides a maximum $1,500 incentive toward rent or closing costs to new business owners who open in the 500–900 blocks of Pottstown’s High Street.
2028 Olympic Game Hopefuls, Intending to Sink the Competition, Trained in Conshohocken
Some of the best rowing prospects in the U.S. spent the summer at the Conshohocken Rowing Center. There, they honed the skills needed to row their way onto the team competing at the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. Michael Houston waded into the details for Inside the Games. The athletes...
Montco Continues Amassing Academic Accolades; Niche, Too, Finds Quality in Local Colleges
Bryn Mawr College, No. 11 on the Niche list of best Pa. colleges.Image via iStock. Four Montgomery County colleges have ranked among the 25 best colleges in Pa. for 2023, according to a recently released list by Niche, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
FarmerJawn Community Greenhouses, an Elkins Park Urban AgBusiness, Hosts Community Market
FarmerJawn Community Greenhouses, an Elkins Park community-supported agriculture (CSA) grower, has a business model seeded with concern for the area’s underfed communities. To illustrate what it does and how, Christa Barfield (the CSA’s founder) is holding a public market on Sept. 3 (tomorrow) in West Mount Airy. Maggie Mancini unearthed the particulars for PhillyVoice.
Terrif Riffs to Float Across the County in VFTCB Inaugural September Jazz Fest
The 2022 Montco Jazz Festival, organized by the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, takes place Sept. 21–25. A five-day, multisite exploration of the multifaceted sounds of local music artists is about to float across Montgomery County like a soulful, muted trumpet solo. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board presents its first-ever Montco Jazz Fest.
Montgomery County Leadership: Michael Louis, Partner, MacElree Harvey
Michael Louis, a partner at MacElree Harvey, spoke to MONTCO.Today about his childhood in Wilmington as the third oldest of four brothers. He discussed what he learned from the different jobs he had growing up, from mowing lawns starting at age 12 to meeting lifelong friends working at Fenwick Crab House.
5 Tips To Get That Job You’re Not Fully Qualified For
Sometimes there is that one job that sounds perfect for what you want…until you see that one qualification you lack. It feels unfair that missing that one thing should make you ineligible, and you probably wonder if it is really that big of a deal. Per Indeed, applying even...
Tech Fees Become Yet Another Raw Deal for New Pottstown Butcher Shop Owners
Had things worked out, Pottstown’s Better on the Bone was to have been somewhat of a vindication for owners Mark and Dottie Spillane, proof that their ongoing woe was finally behind them. But an unexpected equipment issue has instead cut them to the bone. Chantelle Calhoun served up the story for WFMZ 69 News.
Hatboro Family — Having Lost a Dear One of Its Own — Goes to Bat for Others
The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.
