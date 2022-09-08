Read full article on original website
Friday Update: Fairview Fire has burned 27,463 Acres, 5% contained
Tropical Storm Kay is making firefighters' jobs harder. "We are getting some rain dropping on the incident itself, which can help but right now, what's really hampering operations is the strong gusty winds that the hurricane is creating for us," said CAL FIRE public information officer Richard Cardova." The storm...
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 27,463 Acres and is 5% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza
Evacuation warning and orders have spread rapidly, even reaching parts of Temecula and Anza. Many Anza residents weren’t expecting it come their way. Emotions were running high, as the flames bring them memories of the Cranston fire that came close a few years back. “It’s just awful, I just hope we don’t have to go The post Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Fallen tree knocks out power around Mariposa Drive for two hours
Electrical power was disrupted in southeast Redlands early Friday morning when a large tree fell across Mariposa Drive behind Redlands Fire Station 262 on Garden Street at 6:30 a.m. Friday and also pulled down power lines serving the area. Power was restored at 8:30 a.m. The downed power lines caused...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet Grows to More Than 27,000 Acres
(CNS) – Heavy rain and strong winds from an incoming storm Friday are expected to create dangerous conditions countywide, affecting the areas around the Fairview Fire near Hemet in particular. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning starting Friday for Riverside County. The...
Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center
Highway 74 has been reopened from Highway 243 in Mountain Center to Big Horn, CalTrans announced. Update 4: SR-371 from the 79 to the 74, all open! SR-74 reopened from 243/74 (Mountain Center) all the way to Bighorn Dr (going to Palm Desert)SR-74 will still be closed from Borco St (Hemet) to 243/74 (Mountain Center) The post Highway 74 reopened from Big Horn to Mountain Center appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat
A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County. Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram […]
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
menifee247.com
Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size overnight
The Fairview Fire in Hemet doubled in size overnight Wednesday night and has covered over 27,000 acres, authorities said Friday. Evacuation orders continue to expand. For details on the fire and evacuation area, see the Twitter page for Cal Fire /Riverside County Fire Department. Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) is closed between Borco Street and Moutain Center.
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to Barricade Situation | Moreno Valley
09.08.2022 | 1:00 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call in the area of Love Ct and Joshua Tree. We don’t have a lot of details but one person was transported from the area to a local area hospital. Serrano Elementary School...
Pickup truck crashes into Menifee backyard, ends up in pool
Maybe the driver was trying to cool off, or the pickup truck was overheating, but either way, driving it into a Menifee pool was probably just a touch too much.Menifee police posted images of a white pickup truck sunk nearly to the top of its windshield in a pool Thursday. They noted the driver was able to get out of the truck and swim to safety, and no one was hurt in the collision."Our officers had a tough time taking the collision measurements at the bottom of the pool," the Facebook post joked.The state has been mired in a record heat wave and heat records have been falling since last week."We know it's been hot for too long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don't recommend driving it into a pool!" the post said.
Multiple weather-related outages leave thousands without power across the Coachella Valley
Seveal local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon. 518 customers are without power in Thermal, the Imperial Irrigation District announced. View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Coachella, CA (@officialcityofcoachella) IID also announced there is an outage in the city of Indio. There was The post Multiple weather-related outages leave thousands without power across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding
N Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs due flooding. We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California. A Flood Watch went into effect at 8:00 a.m. across Southern California. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Radford Fire threatens Big Bear area ski resorts, but so far, no injuries or structures lost
Stunning helicopter footage captured Wednesday shows the Radford Fire near Big Bear has reached the slopes of two ski resorts, though no structures have been lost to the blaze and no injuries have been reported. The video, released by FIRIS, the Fire Integrated Real-time Intelligence System, shows the wildfire burning directly between Bear Mountain and […]
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs
E Ramon Road has been shut down at Calle Amigos in Palm Springs due to a crash, police announced Friday night. The road closure was announced at 8:45 p.m. There were no details on the crash at this time. Avoid the area as police have blocked off the road. There is no word on how The post Crash shuts down Ramon Road and Calle Amigos in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
