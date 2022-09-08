ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Inside the betting line, odds for Southern at LSU football game

Southern at LSU (-49.5), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network. This line didn't drop until Friday afternoon and is from Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com. That's typical for games between FBS and FCS teams, with sportsbooks limiting their liability for games where not as much analytic information is available. It may be especially true for Southern, which won 86-0 last week against Florida Memorial, an NAIA school that can't be meaningfully compared to LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there's a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's expected to be one of the largest tailgates in Baton Rouge history, statues honoring Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal—as well as other locations around Tiger Stadium—were spray-painted in a late-night act of vandalism. An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po'boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket

LSU has announced Saturday night's historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. "It's the hottest ticket we have. I'm...
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU

The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
AUSTIN, TX

