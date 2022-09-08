Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
NOLA.com
Here are Southern's top three players to watch for in Saturday's matchup with LSU
The junior college transfer had an efficient, if brief, start to his Southern career in an 86-0 blasting of Florida Memorial last week. The speedy McCray rushed for 76 yards with a 65-yard touchdown and threw for 79 yards and two scores in one quarter of work in the blowout.
wbrz.com
Tailgaters are already set up the night before the LSU-Southern showdown
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of RVs are already parked near Tiger Stadium on Friday night, with Southern and LSU flags proudly flying in the air. The excitement is at a fever pitch as both fan bases get ready for the first-ever meeting between LSU and Southern football. "This ranks up...
NOLA.com
LSU and Southern: The long story of city division, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
NOLA.com
Inside the betting line, odds for Southern at LSU football game
Southern at LSU (-49.5), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network. This line didn't drop until Friday afternoon and is from Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com. That's typical for games between FBS and FCS teams, with sportsbooks limiting their liability for games where not as much analytic information is available. It may be especially true for Southern, which won 86-0 last week against Florida Memorial, an NAIA school that can't be meaningfully compared to LSU.
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Southern: What you need to know about traffic, security, tickets and more
Typically a non-conference football game in Tiger Stadium isn't the biggest game of the year, but the LSU-Southern contest Saturday is expected to strain resources as though it were a contest with national championship implications. The Baton Rouge universities will play for the first time ever, even though both schools...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, officially visiting LSU Tigers this weekend
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backcourt star is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas, behind only Duncanville ...
theadvocate.com
Mikaylah Williams headlines four top-100 women's basketball prospects visiting LSU
LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets. The LSU women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.
brproud.com
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
wbrz.com
Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's expected to be one of the largest tailgates in Baton Rouge history, statues honoring Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal—as well as other locations around Tiger Stadium—were spray-painted in a late-night act of vandalism. An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that...
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
LSU Reveille
Give Them Their Flowers: The significance of the Southern Jaguars football program
The only two cities in America that have two very successful college football programs are Los Angeles and Baton Rouge. When people think of Baton Rouge they think of the LSU Tigers and the historic Tiger Stadium, affectionately known as “Death Valley” to the LSU faithful and college football fans across the country.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
NOLA.com
Karr's two-headed monster of a rushing attack sparks a big win over Scotlandville
Edna Karr running backs Christopher Vasquez and Deantre Jackson each rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half, giving the Cougars a fast start on their way to a dominating 46-8 win over the Scotlandville Hornets on a soggy Friday night at Scotlandville. Karr (2-0) scored touchdowns on...
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
wbrz.com
Campus grocery store converts salad bar into beer cooler ahead of LSU-Southern game
BATON ROUGE - A grocery store at LSU has turned its salad bar into a massive beer cooler ahead of what will likely be the campus's biggest tailgate in years. Photos taken at the Matherne's along Nicholson Drive, located just across the street from Tiger Stadium, show the store was tossing the salads in favor of a huge beer display early Friday afternoon.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket
LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
LSU Reveille
'Plummer's impact will live on': LSU Boyd Professor leaves $1.3 million gift for research, scholarships
An LSU Boyd Professor left a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department of Physics and Astronomy to advance research and provide scholarships, according to a press release. E. Ward Plummer died on July 23, 2020, leaving a $1.3 million gift to the College of Science’s Department...
Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU
The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
