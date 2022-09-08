ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is cutting taxes for veterans as promised by Governor Glenn Youngkin but several states go further to provide relief. Governor Youngkin said he wants to build on the state’s progress moving forward but, at least for now, he has not specifically committed to proposing a total tax exemption for military retirement pay.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Future of Virginia air board committee in question

The future of a committee convened by the State Air Pollution Control Board to improve public engagement and transparency in environmental permitting is in doubt with new leadership on the panel. Board Chair James Patrick Guy said he was “not disposed to … continue the committee at this time.”...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Elections
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Virginia Beach, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Industry
thenewjournalandguide.com

Labor Day With Congressman Scott

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Labor Day Cookout hosted annually by U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott returned to his waterfront estate in Newport News. Over the years, the Cookout has become one of the premier political events in Virginia, serving as an unofficial kickoff for political campaigns leading up to November general elections. This year’s event was no different as hundreds of guests gathered on the lawn to cheer on Virginia’s political candidates and incumbents at the local, state and national levels.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WFXR

Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Donald Trump
The Roanoke Star

VA Department of Forestry Declares Acorn Season "Open"

As temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees. Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns […]
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina voter registrations continue to trend to Republicans and unaffiliated

(The Center Square) — Republican and unaffiliated voter registrations continue to outpace Democrats and other parties in North Carolina with two months to go before the midterm election. All parties gained registered voters last week, though Democrats trailed Republicans by nearly half, while the vast majority of new registrations...
ELECTIONS
WSET

Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Wind Turbine#Offshore Wind Power#Renewable Energy#Election Local#Dominion
WAVY News 10

When could this year's snowfall hit Virginia?

As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: No surprise, Inslee giving up emergency powers right before general election

It made Thursday headlines when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his more than 920 days of emergency powers will be coming to an end on Oct. 31. But the announcement came as no surprise to me. Two weeks ago, I predicted to Dori Monson Show listeners that the governor – who was only one of three in the country to hold an emergency stronghold with no official end date – would relinquish his so-called emergency powers before the November general election.
WASHINGTON STATE
Virginia Mercury

Abortion rights supporters protest outside LePage-Youngkin campaign event

LEWISTON, MAINE — Around 50 people rallied Wednesday night outside a campaign event in Lewiston held by former Gov. Paul LePage and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, protesting both Republican politicians’ opposition to abortion rights. The event with Youngkin, which was closed to the press, comes as LePage is trying to reclaim his old job in a race […] The post Abortion rights supporters protest outside LePage-Youngkin campaign event appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia's General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE

