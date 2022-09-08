ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Another rainy weekend ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yet again, rain chances have arrived for the weekend. A very slow-moving system is making its way through the upper Midwest and will bring rain chances to southern Wisconsin on Saturday through Monday. We’ll remain dry overnight tonight but clouds will be building in. Tomorrow...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Central Plains
nbc15.com

Go Orange Day 🟧 Don’t forget to wear orange Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Go Orange Day is right around the corner!. On Thursday, everyone in southwestern Wisconsin is asked to help raise awareness about hunger, not only by wearing orange, but by showing it off too; sharing pictures far and wide to show they care. It’s all part of Hunger Action Month.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marathon County responded to a gas leak in Rib Mountain causing several road closures. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they advised drivers of road closures at County Road NN and Harrier Ave. They said the leak was due to damage done during the excavation.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
wpr.org

ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving

A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
PEMBINE, WI
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s new COVID-19 case average falls below 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin retreated below 1,000 per day on Wednesday, marking the first time in more than four months that figure sat in the triple-digits. The latest Dept. of Health Services update puts the state’s seven-day rolling-average of new, confirmed cases...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy