Wet and Cool this weekend, with heavy rain possible in some areas – Greg
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Another rainy weekend ahead
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yet again, rain chances have arrived for the weekend. A very slow-moving system is making its way through the upper Midwest and will bring rain chances to southern Wisconsin on Saturday through Monday. We’ll remain dry overnight tonight but clouds will be building in. Tomorrow...
When could it snow in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
Wisconsin Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US
Here's where you should visit this fall.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
DNR: Know the differences between elk and white-tailed deer this hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding to hunters to make sure they know the differences between elk and white-tailed deer as the hunting season approaches. As archery and crossbow season begins Sept. 17, the DNR says it’s important to be able to identify the...
Wisconsin deer season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17 with the archery and crossbow opener.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a...
Go Orange Day 🟧 Don’t forget to wear orange Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Go Orange Day is right around the corner!. On Thursday, everyone in southwestern Wisconsin is asked to help raise awareness about hunger, not only by wearing orange, but by showing it off too; sharing pictures far and wide to show they care. It’s all part of Hunger Action Month.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
People in Southeast Wisconsin are interested 'unretiring' more than ever
A recent report hit a nerve for many of our viewers. It is about "The Great Unretirement," where people are ditching the golf course to get back to work.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Can Wisconsin Drivers Park Correctly Or Are These People Just Plain Bad?
Let's be honest, bad parking jobs happen everywhere. However, what is in Wisconsin's water that makes some of these drivers fail miserably at parking their vehicles? Are they in a rush? Do you think their car is more important than others? Are they visually impaired?. Just so nobody in Wisconsin...
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marathon County responded to a gas leak in Rib Mountain causing several road closures. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they advised drivers of road closures at County Road NN and Harrier Ave. They said the leak was due to damage done during the excavation.
Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show
Dane County plans to provide over $700,000 for community organizations to decrease opioid-related overdose deaths. With no more universal free lunch, most families will have to reapply for benefits. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT. |. As of July 2022, the COVID-19 waivers that provided free universal school...
ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving
A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s new COVID-19 case average falls below 1,000
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin retreated below 1,000 per day on Wednesday, marking the first time in more than four months that figure sat in the triple-digits. The latest Dept. of Health Services update puts the state’s seven-day rolling-average of new, confirmed cases...
