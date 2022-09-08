ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

KOMU

Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns

BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
ASHLAND, MO
abc17news.com

Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Columbia on Friday morning. The Boone County Fire Protection District dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of W. Highway 124 just before 9:55 a.m. @BooneCountyFire is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire on W. Highway 124 North of The post Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Water & Light crews restore power to customers.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The power is back on for hundreds of Columbia Water & Light customers following an issue at a substation Friday morning. The department posted to Twitter that a problem at the Hinkson Creek substation left nearly 3,000 customers without electricity. More specific details about the issue at the substation weren't immediately available. The post Columbia Water & Light crews restore power to customers. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
comomag.com

Taking Care of Business

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce helps support a thriving business community. In 1905, the Columbia Commercial Club launched to support businesses around COMO. Today, 117 years later, the organization — now known as the Columbia Chamber of Commerce — is still going strong and woven deeply into the fabric of the community.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Police investigating threats made against public school in Boonville

There is an increased police presence at schools in Boonville this morning, after a threat was made against one of the public schools there. The superintendent of the Boonville R-1 School District says the administrative team at the middle school alerted them that a threat had been made outside of the normal school day. Law enforcement was notified immediately.
BOONVILLE, MO
myozarksonline.com

Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident

A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽‍♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 7, 2022

David D Forshey (66) Barry Il for Improper Turn at 14th & Vermont PTC 128. William H Kisse (67) 532 Grant for Disobey Traffic Signal at 8th & State PTC 121. Ryley C. Lenane (21) 5604 Melrose S, Apt 15, Quincy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence. NTA 135.
QUINCY, IL

