Seven more Boone County residents have been added to the county's COVID-19 death total. The post Boone County health department reports seven more COVID-19 deaths since early July appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns
BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
abc17news.com
Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Columbia on Friday morning. The Boone County Fire Protection District dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of W. Highway 124 just before 9:55 a.m. @BooneCountyFire is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire on W. Highway 124 North of The post Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Business Loop 70 CID looks ahead to Mizzou North demolition
The executive director of the Loop CID says she thinks there is potential for the land that houses Mizzou North. The post Business Loop 70 CID looks ahead to Mizzou North demolition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Water & Light crews restore power to customers.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The power is back on for hundreds of Columbia Water & Light customers following an issue at a substation Friday morning. The department posted to Twitter that a problem at the Hinkson Creek substation left nearly 3,000 customers without electricity. More specific details about the issue at the substation weren't immediately available. The post Columbia Water & Light crews restore power to customers. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection
MyHouse is hosting an outdoor concert in downtown Columbia on Friday despite a complaint the State Historical Society of Missouri lodged with the city government. The post My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
comomag.com
Taking Care of Business
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce helps support a thriving business community. In 1905, the Columbia Commercial Club launched to support businesses around COMO. Today, 117 years later, the organization — now known as the Columbia Chamber of Commerce — is still going strong and woven deeply into the fabric of the community.
kjluradio.com
Police investigating threats made against public school in Boonville
There is an increased police presence at schools in Boonville this morning, after a threat was made against one of the public schools there. The superintendent of the Boonville R-1 School District says the administrative team at the middle school alerted them that a threat had been made outside of the normal school day. Law enforcement was notified immediately.
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure panned the top state election official's involvement and claimed the proposal is unconstitutionally broad during Thursday court arguments.
kjluradio.com
Updated: Audrain County elementary school student brings firearm onto bus
UPDATE: The Audrain County Sheriff says the child found the gun at home and brought it to school to show to friends. The child also wanted to show the gun to the principal because they thought it looked cool. A gun is confiscated from an elementary school student in Audrain...
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
myozarksonline.com
Jefferson City Man Dead In Lake Of The Ozarks Accident
A Jefferson City man is dead after falling from his watercraft after hitting a wake at the Lake of the Ozarks. 62-year-old Russell Rauba was riding a personal watercraft, hit a wake, and went airborne. He landed on the watercraft and lost consciousness. The incident happened at 12:22 Wednesday afternoon at the 5-mile mark of the main channel in Camden County. He was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Gun found in Audrain County student’s book bag
A bus driver seized a gun from an elementary school student in the Van-Far School District on Thursday morning, the district said in a message to families. The post Gun found in Audrain County student’s book bag appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Canton R-V school placed on 'stay put' after elementary student claims to have weapon
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — The Canton R-V School District was placed on a "stay put" Friday morning after a student claimed to have a weapon. Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer says it happened around 8:30 a.m. An elementary school student reportedly said they had a weapon. We're told the student was...
Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 7, 2022
David D Forshey (66) Barry Il for Improper Turn at 14th & Vermont PTC 128. William H Kisse (67) 532 Grant for Disobey Traffic Signal at 8th & State PTC 121. Ryley C. Lenane (21) 5604 Melrose S, Apt 15, Quincy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence. NTA 135.
