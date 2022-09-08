Read full article on original website
KETV.com
EPA considers putting contaminated Bellevue site on Superfund National Priorities List
The federal government wants to add a former dry-cleaning site in Bellevue to its superfund priorities list. We reported back in 2020 that the groundwater on the former Carriage Cleaners was contaminated. It sits on around 15 blocks in Old Towne. The EPA wants feedback before it decides whether to...
WOWT
Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa. According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa. Iowa DNR says the crane was...
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
As deadline looms, railroads say strike would cost $2B a day
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Major freight railroads, in a bid to apply pressure on unions and Congress, say a strike that could come after a key deadline passes next week would cost the economy more than $2 billion a day and disrupt deliveries of all kinds of goods and passenger traffic nationwide.
klkntv.com
Ricketts moves to prevent backlog of license approvals for 166 medical professionals
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Gov. Pete Ricketts took action Thursday to unclog a backlog of approvals of state licenses for more than 150 health professionals. Last spring, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill requiring the state to submit fingerprints of certain health care workers to the FBI for national criminal background checks.
Massive tire pile is no more, and village of Alvo and new recycler look ahead
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet […] The post Massive tire pile is no more, and village of Alvo and new recycler look ahead appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
WOWT
Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
kfornow.com
Two More Covid-19 Deaths in Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Lincoln suffered two more deaths from Covid 19 today. Both were men in their 70’s, and both were in hospitals at the time. The pandemic death toll for Lancaster County now stands at 452. 80 new cases were also reported today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
York News-Times
Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon
Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
kmaland.com
Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
kfornow.com
Mosquitoes in Lancaster County Test Positive For West Nile Virus
LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 9)–The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today reports that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County, which can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community. West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The...
KETV.com
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
kfornow.com
Portion of North 98th Street to Close September 12
(KFOR Lincoln September 10, 2022) Beginning Monday, September 12, North 98th Street between Leighton Avenue and Holdrege Street will be closed for water main and storm sewer construction. The area will be open to local access only. This project is scheduled to be completed by September 19. The recommended detour...
1011now.com
Traffic changes begin Friday at the east interchange of the South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers passing through the east end of the South Beltway construction zone will see some changes starting Friday. NDOT says traffic will be moved into a new configuration. “[Highway 2] traffic will be head-to-head using the existing highway and a...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha
OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north of the Storz Expressway along Ninth […] The post Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Creighton University research shows fast-growing political divide over childhood vaccine policies
OMAHA — The political divide over childhood vaccinations surfaced before the COVID-19 virus. But partisan discord about them has grown faster than the hot-button issue of abortion. That’s according to research led by Omaha Creighton University’s Kevin Estep and newly published in the American Journal of Public Health....
WOWT
Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some traffic signals around Omaha might get removed. Omaha Public Works says it’s in the fifth phase of a 10-12 year plan to modernize the city’s traffic signals. The plan involves reviewing all traffic signals to see if they comply with federal standards outlined...
KETV.com
DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro
OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
