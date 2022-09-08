ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought

AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
AMES, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellevue, NE
Society
City
Bellevue, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
Bellevue, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Ricketts moves to prevent backlog of license approvals for 166 medical professionals

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Gov. Pete Ricketts took action Thursday to unclog a backlog of approvals of state licenses for more than 150 health professionals. Last spring, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill requiring the state to submit fingerprints of certain health care workers to the FBI for national criminal background checks.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Massive tire pile is no more, and village of Alvo and new recycler look ahead

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet […] The post Massive tire pile is no more, and village of Alvo and new recycler look ahead appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
ALVO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Kan#The Federal Register#Epa Superfund
kfornow.com

Two More Covid-19 Deaths in Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Lincoln suffered two more deaths from Covid 19 today. Both were men in their 70’s, and both were in hospitals at the time. The pandemic death toll for Lancaster County now stands at 452. 80 new cases were also reported today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon

Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements

(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kfornow.com

Mosquitoes in Lancaster County Test Positive For West Nile Virus

LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 9)–The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today reports that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County, which can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community. West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
kfornow.com

Portion of North 98th Street to Close September 12

(KFOR Lincoln September 10, 2022) Beginning Monday, September 12, North 98th Street between Leighton Avenue and Holdrege Street will be closed for water main and storm sewer construction. The area will be open to local access only. This project is scheduled to be completed by September 19. The recommended detour...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Traffic changes begin Friday at the east interchange of the South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers passing through the east end of the South Beltway construction zone will see some changes starting Friday. NDOT says traffic will be moved into a new configuration. “[Highway 2] traffic will be head-to-head using the existing highway and a...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha

OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north of the Storz Expressway along Ninth […] The post Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some traffic signals around Omaha might get removed. Omaha Public Works says it’s in the fifth phase of a 10-12 year plan to modernize the city’s traffic signals. The plan involves reviewing all traffic signals to see if they comply with federal standards outlined...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro

OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy