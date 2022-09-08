ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, MO

939theeagle.com

About 500 expected at Saturday’s crawfish boil in downtown Columbia

A Louisiana-style crawfish boil is planned for Saturday in downtown Columbia to benefit Love Coffee, which provides jobs and job training to mid-Missourians with disabilities. Love Coffee executive director Pat McMurry says you won’t go home hungry. “Cameron Bevan, the executive chef at Glenn’s Café, is going to boil...
COLUMBIA, MO
vandalialeader.com

Annual Tom Culwell Memorial Truck and Tractor pull held Friday night

The Second Annual Tom Culwell Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull was held Friday night at the Vandalia Area Fairgrounds. The event was being presented by the Eastern Missouri Truck Pullers LLC., and the Missouri Farm Pullers. After the national Anthem, emcee for the evening, Bill Allen, welcomed the crowd. “Welcome...
VANDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Columbia on Friday morning. The Boone County Fire Protection District dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of W. Highway 124 just before 9:55 a.m. @BooneCountyFire is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire on W. Highway 124 North of The post Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns

BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
ASHLAND, MO
kwos.com

Boone County judge rejects bond for Columbia restaurant robbery suspect

A Columbia man charged with the August armed robbery of a Subway restaurant on Paris road remains jailed without bond this morning. Boone County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Jameson Jerome Harris with first degree robbery and armed criminal action for the August 28 armed robbery of the Subway in the 2700 block of Paris road. Columbia Police detectives captured Harris this week on Hospital drive. He made his initial arraignment Thursday afternoon, via video.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

New details emerge in Greitens custody case

New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

