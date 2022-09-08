Read full article on original website
Boone Country Connection
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area
September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
Man shot early Saturday morning, in stable condition at Columbia hospital
A man was taken to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound. In a press release, Columbia Police say the shooting happened Saturday at 3:15 am in the 1800 block of Holly Avenue. The man was in stable condition. Police did not release information about the possible shooter. Anyone with...
Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
About 500 expected at Saturday’s crawfish boil in downtown Columbia
A Louisiana-style crawfish boil is planned for Saturday in downtown Columbia to benefit Love Coffee, which provides jobs and job training to mid-Missourians with disabilities. Love Coffee executive director Pat McMurry says you won’t go home hungry. “Cameron Bevan, the executive chef at Glenn’s Café, is going to boil...
Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia
A man was shot early this morning in Columbia. Police are saying he is stable. The post Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Updated: Audrain County elementary school student brings firearm onto bus
UPDATE: The Audrain County Sheriff says the child found the gun at home and brought it to school to show to friends. The child also wanted to show the gun to the principal because they thought it looked cool. A gun is confiscated from an elementary school student in Audrain...
Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No one hurt in Boone County house fire
No one was injured after a house fire in Boone County Friday morning. A passerby called the Boone County Fire Protection District to the fire in the 200 block of East Highway 124 shortly before 10 o’clock Friday morning. Firefighter Ryan Benedict said the passerby saw fire coming from...
Columbia police arrest suspect in Paris Road robbery
Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in an August armed robbery of a Columbia restaurant. The post Columbia police arrest suspect in Paris Road robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns
BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
Boone County health department reports seven more COVID-19 deaths since early July
Seven more Boone County residents have been added to the county's COVID-19 death total. The post Boone County health department reports seven more COVID-19 deaths since early July appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
QPD Blotter for Sept. 7, 2022
David D Forshey (66) Barry Il for Improper Turn at 14th & Vermont PTC 128. William H Kisse (67) 532 Grant for Disobey Traffic Signal at 8th & State PTC 121. Ryley C. Lenane (21) 5604 Melrose S, Apt 15, Quincy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence. NTA 135.
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Columbia man will stand trial next year for Audrain County murder
An Audrain County judge sets a tentative trial date for a Columbia man accused of murder. Timothy Midgyett, Deyton Fisher, of Mexico, and Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, are accused of murdering 25-year-old Chance Davis, of Mexico, during a robbery at Davis’ home during the summer of 2020. It was...
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
New details emerge in Greitens custody case
New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.
