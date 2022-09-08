ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, MO

Boone Country Connection

Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area

September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
abc17news.com

Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

About 500 expected at Saturday’s crawfish boil in downtown Columbia

A Louisiana-style crawfish boil is planned for Saturday in downtown Columbia to benefit Love Coffee, which provides jobs and job training to mid-Missourians with disabilities. Love Coffee executive director Pat McMurry says you won’t go home hungry. “Cameron Bevan, the executive chef at Glenn’s Café, is going to boil...
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
MONROE CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

No one hurt in Boone County house fire

No one was injured after a house fire in Boone County Friday morning. A passerby called the Boone County Fire Protection District to the fire in the 200 block of East Highway 124 shortly before 10 o’clock Friday morning. Firefighter Ryan Benedict said the passerby saw fire coming from...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns

BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
ASHLAND, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 7, 2022

David D Forshey (66) Barry Il for Improper Turn at 14th & Vermont PTC 128. William H Kisse (67) 532 Grant for Disobey Traffic Signal at 8th & State PTC 121. Ryley C. Lenane (21) 5604 Melrose S, Apt 15, Quincy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence. NTA 135.
QUINCY, IL
kjluradio.com

New details emerge in Greitens custody case

New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

