Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Free opera of the Week: Graham Vick’s last RhineGold
Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision streams Birmingham Opera Company’s production of Wagner’s RhineGold in a new English translation by Jeremy Sams. This RhineGold can be seen as a step closer to Wagner’s vision of a total work of art acting as a lever of change in society. Birmingham Opera Company is known for staging opera in empty warehouses and disused factories, but here performs RhineGold in the relatively conventional surroundings of Birmingham Symphony Hall. The production is from August 2021 with the pandemic still dictating so much of our lives. This did not stop the company gathering an orchestra of 87 players from the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and a stellar international cast performing alongside local volunteers. Conspicuous in his absence is the company’s founding director, Graham Vick, who passed away just as rehearsals were beginning. True to Vick’s spirit, his long-term collaborator Richard Willacy brings an operatic masterpiece close to the community that the company serves, with no fear of social commentary. This is an urban RhineGold; Rhinemaidens are selfie-taking party girls, Alberich is cycle courier, and Wotan is first seen giving a press conference for FNN: Fake News Network.
Slipped Disc
Munich suffers $5m opera cut
Bavarian State Opera has been told to tighten belts after the city counci slashed five million Euros from its budget. The likely effect is a reduction of the public-facing Ja, Mai festival next spring.
Slipped Disc
Lucerne Festival is still losing audience
The Lucerne Festival is reporting 72 percent capacity for this summer’s festival. That’s an improvement on the past two Covid summers but it is still well short of expectations and economic targets. In all, 70,000 people attended 86 events in 35 days. As in fromage, there re unplanned...
Slipped Disc
Queen Elizabeth II: An orchestral problem
The late Queen was Patron of the London Symphony Orchestra for the past 70 years. Her son Charles is President of the Philharmonia Orchestra.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
Did the BBC have to cancel Last Night of the Proms?
An hour after the announcement of the Queen’s death, the BBC asked the Philadelphia Orchestra to give a muted account of the national anthem and Elgar’s Nimrod to a massed Royal Albert Hall, before sending the audience home. Late last night, the BBC announced that the last two...
Slipped Disc
Death of a German maestro, 86
Nice Opera has announced the death of Klaus Weise, its music director from 1991 to 1997. Aged 86, he died in the locality at Cagnes-sur-Mer. Weise was previously GMD in Freiburg, Kiel and Dortmund. After Nice, he was music director in Seville.
Slipped Disc
Watch: Lars Vogt’s last encore
Lars’s festival in Heimbach has uploaded the final piece he played at last summer’s event – a lullaby by Brahms. Lars died six days ago of cancer, aged 51.
Slipped Disc
New chief of British musicology
The Royal Musical Association at its annual conference this weekend, elected Professor Simon Keefe of Sheffield University as its next chair. He succeeds Barbara Kelly of the Royal Norther College of Music, taaking office next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Stumped – Original Theatre Online
Live streaming from Lord’s on September 10 at 7pm. On demand from September 27. In common with most of the women I know, I don’t “get” cricket. Soccer, yes, baseball, yes, almost all other spectator sports, definitely. My friends know not to bother me during the tennis Grand Slams because I don’t answer emails or phone calls, being splayed for hours across the sofa glued to the fates of Serena or Naomi or Coco. But cricket? I’ve tried but, truly, it’s like watching paint dry.
A Full Sunday Of Harry Styles At TIFF As ‘My Policeman’ Takes Tribute Award & Notches World Premiere Standing Ovation
On a break from his Madison Square Garden residency, and shortly after the Don’t Worry Darling Venice Film Festival world premiere, Harry Styles hit Toronto as his Amazon Studios Prime Video feature drama, My Policeman, made its world premiere and to a great standing ovation at the Princess of Wales Theatre. And there was no meme social media spitting, or backstage drama; just all good vibes for My Policeman cast and director Michael Grandage. First stop was the Princess of Wales where Emma Corin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Styles and the filmmaker were among those taking the stage. Then they were whisked a few blocks away...
Slipped Disc
Audience dismay at another British win in Munich
The string quartet section of the ARD competition was won late last night by the Barbican Quartet from London after a very long session of jury deliberation. The remaining audience made clear its disapproval, awarding the audience prize to the Japanese Quartet Integra. The Barbican Quartet was founded at the...
Slipped Disc
A British soprano going strong at 73
Rosemary Hardy, who is the same age as our new King, is singing Annchen next weekend in Basle’s new production of Der Freischütz. She says: ‘Me, singing Freischütz at my advanced age seems unreal, but I’m holding my end up and serving up an Ännchen with a bit of a bite. Christoph Marthaler is, as always, the master and radically reimagining the opera, but always with love.’
Slipped Disc
Passing of a BBC head of music and arts
The Guardian has an obituary for Leslie Megahey, one of the BBC’s gatekeepers in an era when making serious films about music and arts was considered integral to the BBC’s mission. It seems so long ago. Leslie, who has died aged 77, was head of Omnibus and Arena...
Slipped Disc
The world’s busiest conductor tells all
The Estonian Paavo Järvi is music director of the Tonhalle in Zurich, the NHK Symphony in Tokyo and artistic director of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and the Pärnu Festival in his homeland. He also guest-conducts many orchestras and teaches an academy. Zsolt Bognar pins him down for half...
Comments / 0