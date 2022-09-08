ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

The Saint Spyridon Grecian Festival returns to Worcester next weekend

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Saint Spyridon Grecian Festival is returning next weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The festival features Greek food and pastries, dancing and performances, as well as cathedral tours and a Greek marketplace. This year will be presiding priest Father Christopher Stamas' first...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Worcesteria: Trash, politics and partying in Worcester

OUT TO LUNCH BREAK: It’s a gorgeous, temperate Thursday in Worcester, and there’s a crowd on the Worcester Common listening to the reggae-soul stylings of the Alchemystics at the final Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers' Market series of the year. This one had been postponed, in fact, because of a heatwave, but it’s so beautiful outside that it feels like this is how it was meant to be in the first place. Certainly, it’s an appreciated moment of joy in what has been kind of a rough week, particularly after a contentious primary election that pitted normal political allies against one another. That’s still the topic of conversation all over town, of course, but here it seems like a distant memory. I grab a BBQ Sundae from the Big T's Jerky House food truck, and settle in at a table to listen to music and, when the band takes an intermission, watch breakdancing from the Orphanage Movement dance crew. For just a moment, the sun is shining and all the headaches of local and national politics seem a little distant.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

stART on the Street: Food, Art, Music & More

StART on the Street: Food, Art, Music & More comes to Worcester on Sunday 9/18!. stARt on the Street hosts 250+ artists and crafters displaying and selling their handmade goods in the center of Park Ave, some demonstrating their creative processes throughout the day. You’ll also find live music, fencing,...
WORCESTER, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage

The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
WORCESTER, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Worcester, Springfield named among hottest real estate markets in the U.S.

Two Massachusetts communities made the top 10 list of the hottest markets in the country last month. Realtor.com’s latest report found that while last year buyers were moving away from expensive coastal cities and looking at less-expensive homes in lesser-known communities further inland, this year buyers are looking at one thing and one thing only — “are homes there a bargain?”
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Cassandre McKinley, Jerry Seinfeld and more ...

WICN Public Radio 90.5 FM will launch the WICN Brian Barlow Concert Series on Sept. 9 with a performance by jazz vocalist Cassandre McKinley and her backing trio at the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center in Worcester. The series honors Barlow, whose tenure as general manager at WICN is widely credited with transforming it into the “Jazz + For New England” radio station people listen to today. Barlow died March 14 at the age of 72. “Brian was a special man, dear friend and mentor to me and one of the most influential people in my life and career,” said McKinley. McKinley's repertoire includes jazz, soul, blues, R&B, pop and country, all of which she makes uniquely her own. She is also associate professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston.
WORCESTER, MA
wrsi.com

Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS

Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
CHICOPEE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

