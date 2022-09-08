Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
The Saint Spyridon Grecian Festival returns to Worcester next weekend
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Saint Spyridon Grecian Festival is returning next weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The festival features Greek food and pastries, dancing and performances, as well as cathedral tours and a Greek marketplace. This year will be presiding priest Father Christopher Stamas' first...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - September 8
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
worcestermag.com
Worcesteria: Trash, politics and partying in Worcester
OUT TO LUNCH BREAK: It’s a gorgeous, temperate Thursday in Worcester, and there’s a crowd on the Worcester Common listening to the reggae-soul stylings of the Alchemystics at the final Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers' Market series of the year. This one had been postponed, in fact, because of a heatwave, but it’s so beautiful outside that it feels like this is how it was meant to be in the first place. Certainly, it’s an appreciated moment of joy in what has been kind of a rough week, particularly after a contentious primary election that pitted normal political allies against one another. That’s still the topic of conversation all over town, of course, but here it seems like a distant memory. I grab a BBQ Sundae from the Big T's Jerky House food truck, and settle in at a table to listen to music and, when the band takes an intermission, watch breakdancing from the Orphanage Movement dance crew. For just a moment, the sun is shining and all the headaches of local and national politics seem a little distant.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
stART on the Street: Food, Art, Music & More
StART on the Street: Food, Art, Music & More comes to Worcester on Sunday 9/18!. stARt on the Street hosts 250+ artists and crafters displaying and selling their handmade goods in the center of Park Ave, some demonstrating their creative processes throughout the day. You’ll also find live music, fencing,...
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
It may have been a shorter week, but the weekend could not have come any sooner! Give yourself time to refuel this weekend. How will you choose to relax on Saturday and Sunday? Get inspired by ThisWeekinWorcester.com’s list of five fun events happening near you!. Take it easy this...
9/11 to be recognized in Central Mass. by firefighters and others
The anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks will be remembered by Worcester firefighters and others. At 10 a.m. Sunday at all fire stations in the city, firefighters will pull vehicles from their bays. The firefighters, in full gear, will observe a moment of silence. ...
Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street
WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday.
leominsterchamp.com
Food trucks, football and more on tap this weekend in and around Leominster
From food trucks to football, there is a lot happening in and around Leominster over the next several days. Things get started Thursday night at 7 when the Leominster High School football team opens the 2022 season at Crocker Field in Fitchburg with the first of two meetings against rival Fitchburg High.
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage
The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Worcester, Springfield named among hottest real estate markets in the U.S.
Two Massachusetts communities made the top 10 list of the hottest markets in the country last month. Realtor.com’s latest report found that while last year buyers were moving away from expensive coastal cities and looking at less-expensive homes in lesser-known communities further inland, this year buyers are looking at one thing and one thing only — “are homes there a bargain?”
worcestermag.com
Five Things to Do: Cassandre McKinley, Jerry Seinfeld and more ...
WICN Public Radio 90.5 FM will launch the WICN Brian Barlow Concert Series on Sept. 9 with a performance by jazz vocalist Cassandre McKinley and her backing trio at the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center in Worcester. The series honors Barlow, whose tenure as general manager at WICN is widely credited with transforming it into the “Jazz + For New England” radio station people listen to today. Barlow died March 14 at the age of 72. “Brian was a special man, dear friend and mentor to me and one of the most influential people in my life and career,” said McKinley. McKinley's repertoire includes jazz, soul, blues, R&B, pop and country, all of which she makes uniquely her own. She is also associate professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston.
WCVB
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
Worcester Airport Hiring On-Call Snow Removal Help for Upcoming Winter
WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Airport is now accepting applications for temporary, on-call snow removal workers and heavy equipment operators for the 2022-2023 winter season. Drivers must be available nights, days, weekends and holidays whenever snow, ice, freezing rain or other inclement weather is in the forecast. The pay is...
wrsi.com
Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS
Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
Weekend Traffic Advisory: Pride Festival, Canal Diggers Road Race on Saturday
WORCESTER - Residents can expect traffic delays in downtown Worcester on Saturday with several streets closed for the 2022 Pride Festival and the Canal Diggers Road Race. The Worcester Police Department will conduct intermittent traffic control on the following streets:. Franklin Street - from Church Street to Main Street -...
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
Shaking Crab Cajun seafood restaurant is looking to expand to downtown Worcester
The Shaking Crab is looking to expand to Worcester. The Newton-based Cajun seafood chain is on the city’s License Commission agenda for Sept. 8. The restaurant’s address is listed as 556 Main St., Worcester, a renovated building across from the Hanover Theater owned by The Menkitti Group and marketed as restaurant, retail and office space.
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
1. Shell - 466 Lincoln St. and Goldwaithe Road. 4. Duquette's - 690 Grafton St. and Rudolph Street. 5. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff.
Town-Wide Yard Sale in Acushnet Features Close to 100 Homes This Year
Acushnet will be buzzing as two popular events unfold, both with the same goal of bringing the community together. While the Apple Peach Festival celebrates its 41st year, a town-wide yard sale will be attracting thrifty shoppers to the SouthCoast on September 10th and 11th. The Unofficial Tradition of Acushnet.
