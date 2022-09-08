Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Rochelle’s leadership program has whole school on same page
Barbara Sutton, president of Lenoir County NAACP chapter, guides a class of Rochelle Middle School students in a discussion of “The Energy Bus,” the book around which the school’s new year-long leadership development program for students and teachers is built. The program kicked off Thursday when Sutton and 19 other facilitators, most from outside the school, led the school’s entire student body in the book study.
neusenews.com
Job fair coming to Greene County at Wellness Center
Mark your calendars and plan to attend the first annual Job Fair on Wednesday, September 14, from 2 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Greene County Wellness Center, 84 N. Perry Drive, Snow Hill, NC. The Lenoir Community College-Greene County Center, NC Global Transpark Economic Development Region, and Greene County Government will sponsor the Job Fair.
neusenews.com
NCDOA to deliver school supplies to Greene County Intermediate School
Donations are part of Governor Roy Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive. NC Department of Administration’s Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell will deliver school supplies to Greene County students on Friday, September 9 as part of Governor Roy Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive. During her visit Secretary Cashwell will...
neusenews.com
SECU Foundation provides $5,000 Scholarships to area students
SECU Foundation Provides $5,000 Scholarships to Area Community College Students. State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members, through the member-funded SECU Foundation, funded $5,000 scholarships to Ruth Esmeralda Garcia-Guerra and Amber Joy Roberson, for attendance to Lenoir Community College. SECU Foundation established the two-year scholarship program in 2004 to help...
WITN
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
neusenews.com
Filling Station in running to receive True Inspiration Award
The Filling Station in Pollocksville celebrated five years of service to the community. The community now has an opportunity to help the Filling Station. They have been awarded the Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Award. How much will they be awarded? That is up to the community. From September 1, 2022...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
neusenews.com
Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County
Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Results of county health assessment announced
JaNell Octigan with the Beaufort County Public Health Department provided Beaufort County commissioners with information about the health of the county at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The data she presented showed statistics from the last four years. Octigan, MPH, is a preparedness coordinator and human services planner...
Safety, mental health on minds of parents, school officials after stabbing death
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Northside High School students returned to classes on Tuesday, less than a week after a student was stabbed to death and two others, one a teacher, were injured last Thursday. Community still in shock after student stabbing death Member of the Onslow County Schools Crisis Team was at the school and […]
neusenews.com
Help wanted: City of Kinston Building & Grounds Maintenance Technician
Description Performs difficult semiskilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of public facilities, buildings, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities, and related work as required. Work is performed under the limited supervision of the Buildings and Grounds Superintendent. Essential Functions Performing a variety of semiskilled manual labor tasks in the maintenance and repair of public facilities, grounds, streets, utilities and related facilities. The following functions are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to the position. Performs carpentry, electrical, mechanical and plumbing repair and maintenance work. Installs light bulbs and ballasts; installs new lights; repairs light switches and plugs. Performs preventive maintenance and repairs air conditioning units; checks and installs chemicals in cooling tower at City Hall; resets air conditioning units at City Hall by computer. Receives and maintains inventory of parts for machinery at various locations; maintains account and purchase order information for parts. Repairs pressure washers; repairs roof leaks; installs new locks and repairs existing locks. Repairs various pieces of furniture and wooden facility features; moves office furniture. Conducts inspections on fire extinguishers and exit lights. Repairs plumbing facilities and fixtures; replaces floor tiles. Performs minor maintenance and repairs on equipment. Operates dump trucks, back hoe, front end loader, etc. in the construction, maintenance and repair of public works and utilities facilities; assists in other departmental sections as directed. Install traffic signs and pavement markings. Perform mowing and landscape work. Performs related tasks as required.
neusenews.com
9/11 21st anniversary memorial service on Sunday
Due to pending inclement weather the event will be held at Kinston’s Fire Station Number One across from Grainger Stadium. Parking is available at the stadium parking lot. This marks the 21st year since the attacks on our Nation. Previous press release:. AMVETS Post 1111 in conjunction with Lenoir...
Bold Like Britt nonprofit founder looks to educate others about drunk driving
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – After an accident that nearly cost one woman her life, she is making it her mission to help end drunk driving. Brittany Cass was hit by a drunk driver on January 4, and for the past nine months, she has been working towards recovery and raising awareness against drunk driving. […]
NC middle school principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
WITN
Health officials confirm rabid raccoon found in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in Lenoir County are warning about a rabid raccoon that was discovered. The Lenoir County Health Department said it got state lab confirmation that a raccoon found between Vernon Avenue and the Neuse River west of Queen street was infected with rabies. Officials said...
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
neusenews.com
Farmers Market update for September 10, 2022
TC Smith Produce (Kim Smith) The best and freshest of our area's seasonal produce. pickling cucumbers, Squash, peaches, scuppernong grapes, tomatoes, zucchini, apples, onions, red potatoes, cantaloupe, watermelon, honeydew, green peanuts. B & B Eggs and Crafts Farm-raised eggs, some with different colored shells. Vendor can explain why this happens…...
WITN
9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11. The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on...
