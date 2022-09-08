Read full article on original website
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Register Citizen
Cromwell approves permits for $100 million housing, retail complex at former hotel site
CROMWELL — An application for a $100 million redevelopment project at the former Red Lion hotel property progressed through part of the town’s review process this week, bringing it another step closer to fruition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved permits for the Lord...
West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
mycitizensnews.com
Preferred developers chosen: Bridgeport firm tapped for future of downtown Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have chosen another developer to develop the downtown in the future. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its regular meeting on Sept. 6 to select Bridgeport-based Corvus Capital Partners as the preferred developer for Parcel A or the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave.
House Demolished, Bill Paid
A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
Dixwell Plaza Redevelopment Moves Ahead
Dixwell Plaza’s planned redevelopment has gained a general contractor, a childcare partner, and a food hall operator — and has lost a too-pricey underground garage — as the local team behind the now-estimated $220 million project moves ahead with its effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven
Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Norwalk P&Z considers yet another extension for ‘BJ’s’ approval; activist sees opportunity to object
NORWALK, Conn. — Calling it “an application many of us think never should have received an approval in the first place,” activist Diane Lauricella has made a last-minute attempt to rally community opposition to the Planning and Zoning Commission granting another extension for the planned development at 272 Main Ave.
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
NBC Connecticut
How to Take Part in CT United Ride 9/11 Tribute Sunday
More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the 21st annual CT United Ride, Connecticut’s largest annual 9/11 tribute event. The ride will be held on Sunday. The 60-mile route starts at Sherwood Island in Westport, the location of the state 9/11 memorial, and it will continue through 10 towns until arriving in Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good
WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Register Citizen
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Department Joined by Other Agencies in Battling Early Morning Blaze at City Business Site
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among several crews that responded to a commercial fire early Tuesday morning, Chief Phil Hart said. Hart said his department responded to the call at 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park. The address is the site of Schwan’s Home Services. “When the fire...
NewsTimes
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island closed due to complaints of trash, human waste: ‘It’s disgusting’
NEW FAIRFIELD — Litter and human waste on Blueberry Island has resulted in the official shutdown of the popular Candlewood Lake gathering spot. The New Fairfield Resident Trooper’s Office announced Blueberry Island’s indefinite closure Friday, citing unsanitary conditions on the island. The island was closed by order...
Register Citizen
Middletown mayor: Allowing kids to handle disabled rifles at National Night Out a ‘mistake’
MIDDLETOWN — Following the posting of a photograph on social media of a child holding a non-functioning gun during last month’s National Night Out celebration, the police chief took immediate action, creating a policy that would ban firearms at future public events. Chief Erik Costa said Friday that...
Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NBC New York
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse
Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
Hamden Weighs Transfer Station Tipping Fees
Should Hamden quit requiring proof of residency for the right to drop junk at the town’s transfer station — and instead start charging all dumpers a fee?. The town’s Legislative Council debated that question at a meeting Tuesday evening — then tabled it to a late September vote following more than an hour of back and forth brainstorming regarding how to limit persistent financial strain weighing on taxpayers.
cityofwesthaven.com
Bulk trash pickup is Sept. 12-16; e-waste drop-off is Sept. 17
WEST HAVEN, Sept. 7, 2022 — The final bulk trash pickup week of 2022 is Monday through Friday, Sept. 12-16. West Haven residents are reminded to separate metals, recyclables and regular trash from bulk trash and put them out no more than 24 hours before pickup. Violations carry a $100 fine per daily offense, Public Works Commissioner Tom J. McCarthy said.
City of New Haven files civil lawsuit over illegal motorcycle rally
A legal battle is brewing between the City of New Haven and the organizers of an illegal motorcycle rally that took place in September 2021.
