West Haven, CT

WTNH

West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
New Haven Independent

House Demolished, Bill Paid

A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
New Haven Independent

Dixwell Plaza Redevelopment Moves Ahead

Dixwell Plaza’s planned redevelopment has gained a general contractor, a childcare partner, and a food hall operator — and has lost a too-pricey underground garage — as the local team behind the now-estimated $220 million project moves ahead with its effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood.
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Report of Burglary in Progress in New Haven

Police are investigating a report of a burglary in New Haven and they said medical assistance was requested. Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street to investigate what was reported as a burglary in progress. No additional information was immediately available.
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
NBC Connecticut

How to Take Part in CT United Ride 9/11 Tribute Sunday

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the 21st annual CT United Ride, Connecticut’s largest annual 9/11 tribute event. The ride will be held on Sunday. The 60-mile route starts at Sherwood Island in Westport, the location of the state 9/11 memorial, and it will continue through 10 towns until arriving in Bridgeport.
Register Citizen

West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Register Citizen

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
WTNH

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NBC New York

3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse

Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
New Haven Independent

Hamden Weighs Transfer Station Tipping Fees

Should Hamden quit requiring proof of residency for the right to drop junk at the town’s transfer station — and instead start charging all dumpers a fee?. The town’s Legislative Council debated that question at a meeting Tuesday evening — then tabled it to a late September vote following more than an hour of back and forth brainstorming regarding how to limit persistent financial strain weighing on taxpayers.
cityofwesthaven.com

Bulk trash pickup is Sept. 12-16; e-waste drop-off is Sept. 17

WEST HAVEN, Sept. 7, 2022 — The final bulk trash pickup week of 2022 is Monday through Friday, Sept. 12-16. West Haven residents are reminded to separate metals, recyclables and regular trash from bulk trash and put them out no more than 24 hours before pickup. Violations carry a $100 fine per daily offense, Public Works Commissioner Tom J. McCarthy said.
WEST HAVEN, CT

