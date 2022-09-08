ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

CCSD sets dates for hearings on disparity study

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
The Clarke County School District sets October 5 and 6 as dates for public hearings on a District study focusing on disparities between firms that are owned by women and minorities and how those businesses are utilized by the School District in Athens.

From the Clarke Co School District website…

The Clarke County School District has engaged Griffin & Strong, P.C. to conduct a Disparity Study to determine whether there is a significant statistical disparity between the availability of qualified, willing, and able minority- and women-owned firms and the utilization of such businesses by CCSD.

The Disparity Study will gather information necessary to determine whether all qualified firms have the maximum practicable opportunity to compete for and participate in CCSD’s procurement of prime contracts and associated subcontracts and, if indicated by the evidence, will support the use of strategies to ensure such opportunities.

In the interest of preserving public health amid COVID-19 concerns, Griffin & Strong, P.C., a law and public policy consulting firm, will conduct two upcoming virtual public hearings Oct. 5-6 on behalf of CCSD. Community members are invited to share their experiences of doing or pursuing business with CCSD. The firm previously conducted a virtual informational session about the study for business owners in July.

We encourage your participation and look forward to your feedback on how CCSD can improve diverse representation in public contracting. As a part of the public record, all comments will be recorded and may be used as anecdotal evidence for the Disparity Study.

Virtual public hearing dates and times:

· Public Hearing 1: Wednesday, Oct. 5, at noon. Click here to register.

· Public Hearing 2: Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m. Click here to register.

Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the seminar. For questions or concerns, please email GSPC at clarkecountyschoolstudy@gspclaw.com. Also, visit the study website at https://clarkecountyschoolsdisparitystudy.com.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity studies.

