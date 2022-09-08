Read full article on original website
Mastodon unearthed in Kent Co. a ‘pretty rare’ find
The Grand Rapids Public Museum and University of Michigan researchers have solved a little more of the mystery surrounding a set of mastodon bones unearthed near the Kent-Newaygo county line.
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
Holland man sues over E. coli after eating Wendy’s
A Holland man who alleges he got sick after eating at a Wendy’s has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Grandville restaurant.
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years
Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
Prosecutor won't file charges in Wyoming Burger King fight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says a fight between a man and multiple teenage employees at a Wyoming Burger King will not result in charges. The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. An angry customer who had gone through the drive-thru entered the store and that's when surveillance footage showed the argument escalate to violence. A 17-year-old shift leader and a 15-year-old employee were injured during the melee with the adult man.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Organization aims to clean up Grand Rapids neighborhoods one project at a time
A project in Grand Rapids hopes to change the stigma when it comes to black and brown communities with one repair at a time.
AdWeek
Former Reporter Loses Lawsuit Against WZZM
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A former WZZM reporter has had her lawsuit against the station dismissed by a judge, who said it was her work habits that got her fired, not discrimination.
Attorney General Nessel meets with Muskegon Public Schools over safety concerns
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In a visit that’s a part of the Attorney General’s goal to learn the challenges public schools face when it comes to safety, Dana Nessel found herself Friday afternoon meeting with Muskegon Public Schools’ administrative staff. Nessel’s constant visiting came after Oxford High...
Updated COVID boosters to be available soon in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week, the updated COVID-19 booster shots are rolling out across the country. The shot is a bivalent vaccine. That means it targets both the original strain and the omicron variants. Both Kent and Ottawa Public Health Departments have ordered doses of the booster for...
Fox17
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
'I'm appalled.' | Mother of teen injured in Burger King assault reacts to customer not being charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges were filed against a customer who Wyoming police say assaulted two teenage employees at Burger King. Kent County prosecutor, Chris Becker, announced the decision Friday morning during a news conference. The alleged assault happened Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Burger King on 28th...
Get Your Polish Sausage Fix at ‘Kielbasa Idol’ in Grand Rapids This Weekend
Didn't get your fill of kielbasa at the Polish Heritage Festival a few weeks ago? Good news, eight area meat markets are competing in "Kielbasa Idol" in Grand Rapids this Saturday!. Who Has The Best Kielbasa in West Michigan?. Since its inception in 2011, Kielbasa Idol is a competition in...
WOOD
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Your guide to apple orchards in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every September in West Michigan, dozens of apple orchards open up to sell their farm grown produce. Below you will find a list of the apple orchards you can visit in West Michigan. Some offer "you pick" options, while others sell fresh cider and donuts and some even offer extras like corn mazes and pumpkin patches.
Nashville-style moonshine tasting room, restaurant to open at Harmony Hall location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Sip Shine, which produces a flavored moonshine cocktail, says it plans to open a tasting room and restaurant at the building now occupied by Harmony Hall in spring 2023. “A visit to the first-floor tasting room will transport you to Tennessee,” said Kyle Search, a...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
