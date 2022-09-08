ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location

A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1049 The Edge

5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years

Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
PORTAGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Prosecutor won't file charges in Wyoming Burger King fight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says a fight between a man and multiple teenage employees at a Wyoming Burger King will not result in charges. The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. An angry customer who had gone through the drive-thru entered the store and that's when surveillance footage showed the argument escalate to violence. A 17-year-old shift leader and a 15-year-old employee were injured during the melee with the adult man.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
AdWeek

Former Reporter Loses Lawsuit Against WZZM

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A former WZZM reporter has had her lawsuit against the station dismissed by a judge, who said it was her work habits that got her fired, not discrimination.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Your guide to apple orchards in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every September in West Michigan, dozens of apple orchards open up to sell their farm grown produce. Below you will find a list of the apple orchards you can visit in West Michigan. Some offer "you pick" options, while others sell fresh cider and donuts and some even offer extras like corn mazes and pumpkin patches.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

