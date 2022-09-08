Read full article on original website
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
I Have A Question About the Disney+ Pinocchio Movie That's Keeping Me Awake At Night
At this point, there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Disney live-action remakes of classic animated films. Several are heading to the big screen including, The Little Mermaid and Snow White, but the next one will be a direct-to-Disney+ remake of Pinocchio staring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. It looks to be a sweet little family movie, but that’s only because you haven’t it through. This movie is actually nightmare fuel.
Pinocchio keeps Disney’s live-action-remake curse rolling along
Though some of Disney’s big-budget live-action remakes of its hand-drawn animated classics have performed well financially, they’ve almost uniformly struggled creatively. David Lowery is the only director who’s cracked the code: His tender 2016 remake of Pete’s Dragon makes an old film feel fresh and new by telling a story that actually is fresh and new. Unfortunately, remakes of Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and others had less room to stretch. If people pay to see a remake of a beloved Disney favorite, they expect to see the greatest hits on repeat, from the songs to the signature moments. So audiences can only expect so much new material. And it often comes in small interstitial moments, like the bit in the 2019 Lion King where the adult Simba kicks up a tuft of leaves that float through the breeze and eventually land in front of the wizened old mandrill Rafiki — after a pit stop in a ball of giraffe dung.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison
Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
Hocus Pocus 2
Check out the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the upcoming live-action sequel movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
Willow - Official Trailer
An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty Willow features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world. Warwick Davis, who played Willow in the 1988 film, is back for the series, while Joanne Whalley is returning to her role of Sorsha. The cast also includes Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman. Willow premieres November 30, exclusively on Disney+.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
WARNING: Due to the nature of the question being answered in this post, there are serious SPOILERS AHEAD for the endings of every single one of these movies. We've listed the titles first so you can decide if you'd like to read on or skip. Please proceed with caution!. We...
‘Barbarian’ Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick
If you were a young woman arriving late at night to a rental home in a horribly rundown neighborhood and it turns out to be already occupied by another renter, would you stay there anyway? Add to that the fact the other tenant is played by Bill Skarsgard, aka the demonic clown Pennywise in the two Stephen King It films, and you’d think that the heroine would run for the hills. But then you wouldn’t have a horror film. Especially one as supremely gonzo as Zach Cregger’s solo feature debut, which pulls out all the stops to drive its audiences...
Hocus Pocus 2 Gets First Official Trailer
Hocus Pocus 2 just got an official trailer... and it's full of witchy fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters for Hocus Pocus 2 - the upcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie. Now, Disney has unveiled the film's official trailer at...
See How They Run review – a starry, theatrical Agatha Christie romp
The witty, pre-pandemic Daniel Craig vehicle Knives Out whetted an appetite once more for spoofing Agatha Christie. Queue-jumping that film’s sequel (due out later this year) is this rival meta-spoof, the feature debut of Tom George, whose imaginative BBC Three Cotswolds slacker comedy This Country offers few hints that a postwar, London-set whodunnit might be George’s next achievement. See How They Run ponders that cornerstone – or millstone – of the Christie legacy, her tourist bucket-listed play The Mousetrap, focusing on 1953 plans to turn it into a movie despite Christie’s contractual stipulation that it not be filmed until its theatrical run is over (it’s still on to this day). But the planned film is thwarted anyway when its appointed director, Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody), is murdered in the theatre’s costume room.
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
You Can Get Paid $1,300 To Watch Stephen King Movies
To celebrate its third-ever Stephen King movie marathon this fall, Dish has created every horror spooky season expert’s dream job. The satellite TV network is offering one lucky winner $1,300 to watch 13 iconic King adaptations. According to USDish.com, “The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track...
Young Jedi Adventures Casting Officially Announced
Star Wars children's show, Young Jedi Adventures has received a casting update, with stars from Abbot Elementary and Luca joining the upcoming animated series. Announced at D23 2022, we learned that Abbott Elementary's Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, a Youngling hoping to follow in Yoda's footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He is joined by Luca's Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango and the two head out on adventures together.
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror
Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
Robert Zemeckis’ visually stunning ‘Pinocchio’ a little too wooden
“Pinocchio” doesn’t occupy the same lofty spot as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” in the Walt Disney Studios library, but landing at No. 2 is pretty close. Still, in the wonderful world of Disney, nothing is untouchable as far as its classic animated films. Thus, the Thursday premiere of “Pinocchio,” Robert Zemeckis style, on Disney+, the streaming service.
‘Prey’: Former Shelter Dog Coco Is the Breakout Star of the Blockbuster Movie
Audiences love a solid animal actor performance, and Coco the dog delivers in the 'Predator' sequel 'Prey.'
