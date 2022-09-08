Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unl.edu
LIFE IN LINCOLN: Meet & Greet
A weekly series every Friday evening for UNL students to gather and enjoy a nearby activity or tour to sample and learn about the local Lincoln culture, neighborhoods, and people. Meet in the Nebraska Union at 6:30 p.m. each Friday and the group will depart together for the final destination....
unl.edu
Talking it out
First-year students participate in Husker Dialogues, an annual event designed to foster open, meaningful conversations about diversity and inclusion at Nebraska U. Students are encouraged to engage in active listening and ask questions that help them better understand others’ perspectives, challenge their own thinking and build a more cohesive campus community.
unl.edu
Environmental Conflict Management
This environmental conflict management short-course is taught by Dr. Lara Fowler, an attorney, mediator, and faculty member at Penn State. She has mediated and/or facilitated challenging conflicts such as groundwater storage in the greater Los Angeles area; how to address flooding in a river basin in Washington State; and how to manage water supplies between agriculture, cities, and fish. She recently completed a Fulbright focused on managing complex water dynamics in Sweden’s Uppsala University’s Peace and Conflict Research Department. For more on Dr. Fowler, see https://pennstatelaw.psu.edu/faculty/fowler.
unl.edu
Virtual Husker Passport Giveaway Info Session
Did you know the UNL Global Experiences Office is giving away 125 free passports this fall semester?!!. Come to learn more about why you should get a passport, the Passport Giveaway process, global experience opportunities, and to ask questions. Zoom Meeting ID: 988 1968 9302.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unl.edu
Estate Planning: A Look at Healthcare
With: Katie Samples Dean, Attorney, Samples Dean Law; and Jessica Groskopf, Agricultural Economist, UNL. Knowing that your healthcare wishes will be respected if you cannot speak for yourself brings tremendous peace of mind. Regardless of your age, you should have legal documents outlining who you want to make medical decisions on your behalf and what kind of medical treatment you want. This webinar will review options for getting these important estate planning documents in place. Join Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf and Attorney Katie Samples Dean to discuss using Five Wishes®, or a Power of Attorney for Healthcare and an Advanced Medical Directive.
unl.edu
Seminar Series - Trey Andrews
Trey Andrews will give a talk on his project “Mediators of Violence Exposure and Substance Use (MoVES)” on September 8, 2022, at 1:30pm CT via Zoom. MoVES is a RDAR Center funded project focused on delineating the exact pathways between specific substance use and violence-related factors to better understand the complexities of drug use and intelligently design interventions to reduce its harms. Andrews will take a deeper dive into MoVES and discuss his findings.
unl.edu
Entomology Dept. Emergency Management Training
Directions: Entomology Hall is at 1700 East Campus Mall. Classroom is on the second floor of the building. Mark Robertson, UNL Emergency Management Director, will present Emergency Management Planning & Safety Training in Entomology Hall.
unl.edu
Husker research focuses on how garlic chives fight inflammation
University of Nebraska–Lincoln scientists are studying how nanoparticles found in garlic chives curb inflammation that contributes to many obesity-related diseases. Chronic low-grade inflammation in tissues is a factor in many diseases, including heart disease, strokes, Alzheimer’s, atherosclerosis and Type 2 diabetes, some of which are among the leading causes of death in the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
unl.edu
MwRSF Open House
MwRSF is hosting a research showcase open house with a full-scale crash test on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022, between noon and 4 pm. All students, staff, faculty, and affiliates are welcome to see the ongoing research at MwRSF, discuss collaborative research opportunities, explore employment opportunities, and watch the full-scale crash test research in action! You can talk with our faculty and staff about the equipment MwRSF uses and the types of research, expertise, and instrumentation used at the facility.
unl.edu
Open REACH Training for Staff and Faculty
Suicide prevention is a shared campus responsibility. Join the REACH movement by attending suicide prevention training!. REACH is an interactive 90-minute training designed to help the university community prevent suicide by teaching faculty, staff and students how to:. Recognize warning signs. Engage with empathy. Ask directly about suicide. Communicate hope.
unl.edu
Steel Wheels rolling into Sept. 14 Innovation Campus performance
The Steel Wheels will bring live bluegrass music at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 to the plaza at Nebraska Innovation Campus. This is the second concert in the Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series and is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase at 5...
unl.edu
Campus Safety Fair
Visit and talk with the numerous campus offices & resources that keep our campus community safe. Students can speak with individuals and receive information about:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
unl.edu
Whitewater Kayak & Surf Trip
While Nebraska might be sparse when it comes to whitewater, you’ll love testing your skill while we paddle on moving water. We will work on skills that help you not only read the river and find the cleanest line down rapids but guide your kayak or stand-up paddleboard where you want it to go.
unl.edu
Lunch and Learns
Internship? Career Services will help you find an internship opportunity. RSVP: go.unl.edu/lalfall. This event originated in Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services (OASIS).
JOBS・
unl.edu
Canceled: Mini Golf Palooza - CANCELED
** Due to rain this morning, this outside event is canceled and will not be rescheduled. **. A fun-filled midday activity for UNL students to kick back, relax, and putt-er around a bit. Here’s a sneak-peek at what you and your friends will enjoy: https://fb.watch/6qXMQpo1Yy/. Adventure Golf Center has...
unl.edu
Couple and Family Clinic Open House
Faculty, staff and students will have the opportunity to visit the newly refreshed Couple and Family Clinic during an open house Sept. 9 from 2 – 5 p.m. The Clinic is located within the Family Resource Center at 1615 N. 35th St. on East Campus of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
unl.edu
Breaking Down Anxiety: Tools to Help You Live a Less Anxious Life
A two-part virtual workshop hosted by Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program in September will focus on managing and working through anxiety. “Breaking Down Anxiety: Tools to Help You Live a Less Anxious Life,” will hold its first session from 1 to 3 p.m. Central time on Sept. 8. The second session is scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. Central time on Sept. 29.
unl.edu
Flag Football
Leagues: Co-Rec, Men’s, Women’s, Open, and Unified. League plays Sunday through Thursday in the evening. Winners will receive an intramural championship t-shirt!. Register in the Intramural Sports office at the Campus Recreation Center or at the Recreation & Wellness Center on East Campus.
unl.edu
IGNITE featuring What We Did Over Summer!
Join students and faculty from the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts to hear about “What we did over summer!”. Students interned and worked in New York City at Tribeca Film Festival with Marshmallow Laser Feast; in LA with the LA Clippers; in LA and LNK with Lola VFX; in Dallas with Peachez, Inc.; in Milwaukee with MK Expanded; in Vegas with Sony games; and in LNK with Nebraska Public Media; redthread advertising; Husker Athletics; Husker Vision; Pixel Bakery; Hudl; Digital Sky; the Lied Center; Reliance Studios and more!
unl.edu
Forest Festival Family Fun Night 2022
Additional Info: https://nfs.unl.edu/horning-state-farm-demonstration-forest. Visitors of all ages will find a wide array of nature-centric activities at this year’s Forest Festival on September 9th. The free event will be hosted from 4-8 PM (admission ends at 7) at Horning State Farm Demonstration Forest, three miles south of Plattsmouth on Horning Road.
Comments / 0