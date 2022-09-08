Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
kosu.org
Headlines: Remember Queen Elizabeth, COVID-19 booster shots & State Fair returns
Tulsa pub owner mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. (Tulsa World) Queen Elizabeth II’s love for the musical “Oklahoma!” resurfaces after death. (NewsOK) Mexican consulate in OKC faces delay until 2023. (Oklahoma Watch) 39 more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 16,759. (NewsOK)
kosu.org
Headlines: Transgender bathroom ban lawsuit, second student walkout & Five Moons Dance Festival
Oklahoma faces lawsuit over its transgender bathroom ban. (KOSU) School districts deny banning books. (NewsOK) Sand Springs students stage second walkout. (Tulsa World) Cosmetology Board faces lawsuit from Bristow woman. (NewsOK) OKC construction firm takes action after report on high suicide rates. (Journal Record) Nowata Police loses half its workforce...
kosu.org
What we know about teaching since Oklahoma's so-called critical race theory ban went into effect
There is ample confusion around what can and can’t be taught in an Oklahoma classroom and across the country. There’s also fear. That fear has been described by teachers statewide, and one in Norman has even resigned over the bill. That’s why StateImpact Oklahoma is putting together this...
kosu.org
Plaintiff says challenging Oklahoma's transgender bathroom ban is 'just the right thing to do'
Three Oklahoma students are suing the state over its law that bars transgender students from using the bathroom corresponding with their gender identity. Andy Bridge is the lead plaintiff. The suit argues Senate Bill 615 is unconstitutional and should be overturned. Bridge and his parents, Aysha Prather and Eli Bridge,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kosu.org
Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts
After record flooding at the end of July in eastern Kentucky, residents reported more than 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Many residents remain in housing limbo as they apply for aid and rebuild. Katie Myers is covering economic transition in east Kentucky for the ReSource and partner station WMMT in...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this spot in South Carolina.
Comments / 0