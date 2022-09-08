Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' After Divorce Bombshell: 'He Asked Her Out'
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowksi are both on the mend from messy and painful public divorces, which may be the reason the two have reportedly hit it off recently! The unlikely pair are reportedly “secretly dating,” according to sources. Here’s everything we know about Hollywood’s new (rumored) hot couple.
Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday
Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe. GrosbyGroup The 53-year-old...
What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage
Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25. Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event. "A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERSThis comes...
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian: What Really Happened Between the 2 Stars?
There were rumors that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber dated years ago. But did the two stars really have a romantic relationship?
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
TVOvermind
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA
Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Ansel Elgort Shares Photos from His Italian Vacation with Shailene Woodley: 'The Season for Loving'
The longtime friends and onscreen costars also recreated the iconic Dirty Dancing lift during their trip Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley are enjoying their summer adventure together overseas! On Wednesday, Elgort, 28, shared a carousel of images on Instagram from his tour in Italy featuring his longtime friend and costar from 2014's Fault in Our Stars. "It's the time of the season for loooovvingg 💕," he captioned the Instagram post. One snap shows Elgort and Woodley, 30, cuddling up to each other while smiling for the camera as the two...
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, & Cast of ‘Frozen’ Reunite At D23 Expo
Who’s ready for some warm hugs?! The 2022 D23 Expo kicked off with its traditional Disney Legends ceremony, and on September 9th, four very special folks were on hand to receive the honor. Frozen stars Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff all were named among the honorees.
