West Hollywood, CA

OK! Magazine

What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage

Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25. Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event. "A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERSThis comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Malibu, CA
California State
New York State
West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
California Entertainment
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
Hailey Bieber
Kaia Gerber
Camila Morrone
Hailey Baldwin
Al Pacino
Leonardo Dicaprio
Kendall Jenner
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA

Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Ansel Elgort Shares Photos from His Italian Vacation with Shailene Woodley: 'The Season for Loving'

The longtime friends and onscreen costars also recreated the iconic Dirty Dancing lift during their trip Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley are enjoying their summer adventure together overseas! On Wednesday, Elgort, 28, shared a carousel of images on Instagram from his tour in Italy featuring his longtime friend and costar from 2014's Fault in Our Stars.  "It's the time of the season for loooovvingg 💕," he captioned the Instagram post.  One snap shows Elgort and Woodley, 30, cuddling up to each other while smiling for the camera as the two...
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

