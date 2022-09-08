ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Police

Samsung September 2022 security update rolling out internationally for Galaxy S21, S22, and Note 20 phones

Samsung has taken its software update game from strength to strength in recent months, whether we're getting One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 series, or seeing the One UI 5 release inching closer as beta testing continues. We're used to getting the latest security patches on at least a few Galaxy phones a couple days ahead of the new rolling around — but September arrived without any updates to show for it. Well, we may be a week behind schedule, but Samsung’s September security update is finally now rolling out to devices starting with the Galaxy S21.
The Independent

Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14

Apple has launched its “most advanced” smartphone yet with the iPhone 14, which features battery life and camera upgrades over its predecessor.Its four new models are between 6.1 and 6.7 inches in length, meaning they have larger screens than the iPhone 13, while lasting all day on a single charge.However, one expert noted that Apple had reserved the “biggest leaps” – such as a more powerful processor – for the Pro, its more expensive handset.The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus feature an upgraded 12MP camera, while the Pro and Pro Max have a 48MP camera.All are equipped with a larger...
Digital Camera World

Fujifilm X-H2 tears up APS-C camera rule-book with world-beating 40MP 8K sensor

The Fujifilm X-H2S gets an identical twin - but the new, cheaper X-H2 gets higher resolution sensor that challenges full-frame. As promised earlier in the year, Fujifilm has now announced its ground-breaking X-H2 camera at the New York X-Summit (opens in new tab). With a new 40 megapixel sensor, this becomes the highest resolution APS-C-sized sensored camera ever released. Furthermore it offers internal 8K video recording at 30fps - which again makes it compete with many, pro-spec full-frame mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab).
Android Authority

Camera details for a second Pixel foldable may have leaked

Camera details relating to a second Pixel foldable have emerged online. The foldable is tipped to offer a 64MP main camera, a 10.8MP tele lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. An enterprising developer dug through Google’s code earlier this year and discovered apparent camera details for new Pixel smartphones as well as a Pixel foldable. Now, the same developer has dug through the Android 13 QPR1 beta and discovered camera details related to a second Pixel foldable.
Android Authority

Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025

"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
Phone Arena

Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones

It’s been a crazy week for the mobile industry with Apple unveiling its new iPhone 14 lineup and Google teasing the next major Pixel announcement. However, it’s Motorola that will probably end our week with a bang, as the US-based company has just taken the wraps off three new interesting phones: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo.
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today

Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.
TechRadar

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's 200MP camera puts iPhone 14 Pro in the shade

Apple isn’t the only smartphone manufacturer announcing new handsets, with Motorola also unveiling new devices, including the impressive-looking new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which promises to give the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro a run for their money in terms of photography prowess. The Edge 30 Ultra's main...
Android Police

How to change the Samsung Keyboard to Gboard

We spend a lot of time typing on our phones, whether it's texting, searching, or shopping. Given the importance of text entry on a smartphone, it's essential to have a reliable software keyboard that makes things easier when entering text, managing your clipboard, finding GIFs, and more. Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, come with Samsung Keyboard pre-installed, but Google's Gboard offers a better experience, including glide typing (sliding your finger from one letter to the next), voice input, handwriting recognition, emoji and GIF search, multilingual typing, and Google Translate support.
Android Central

Can you use Galaxy Watch 5 with non-Samsung phones?

Can you use Galaxy Watch 5 with non-Samsung phones?. Best answer: Yes, technically you can pair the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with any compatible Android device, which will include those running Android 8.0 and higher with the latest software update. However, you won’t get as seamless an experience, nor will you get access to all of the features you would get when using the smartwatch with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
