Samsung September 2022 security update rolling out internationally for Galaxy S21, S22, and Note 20 phones
Samsung has taken its software update game from strength to strength in recent months, whether we're getting One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 series, or seeing the One UI 5 release inching closer as beta testing continues. We're used to getting the latest security patches on at least a few Galaxy phones a couple days ahead of the new rolling around — but September arrived without any updates to show for it. Well, we may be a week behind schedule, but Samsung’s September security update is finally now rolling out to devices starting with the Galaxy S21.
Apple launches ‘most advanced’ smartphone display with iPhone 14
Apple has launched its “most advanced” smartphone yet with the iPhone 14, which features battery life and camera upgrades over its predecessor.Its four new models are between 6.1 and 6.7 inches in length, meaning they have larger screens than the iPhone 13, while lasting all day on a single charge.However, one expert noted that Apple had reserved the “biggest leaps” – such as a more powerful processor – for the Pro, its more expensive handset.The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus feature an upgraded 12MP camera, while the Pro and Pro Max have a 48MP camera.All are equipped with a larger...
TechCrunch
Apple iPhone 14 gets new camera hardware and computational photography powers
The company claims that its iPhone 14 camera is even better in all lighting situations than before. The phone gets a new 12-megapixel camera with a larger sensor and an f/1.5 aperture. It still incorporates its “sensor shift” optical image stabilization, and the phone gains a few new tricks as well.
Fujifilm X-H2 tears up APS-C camera rule-book with world-beating 40MP 8K sensor
The Fujifilm X-H2S gets an identical twin - but the new, cheaper X-H2 gets higher resolution sensor that challenges full-frame. As promised earlier in the year, Fujifilm has now announced its ground-breaking X-H2 camera at the New York X-Summit (opens in new tab). With a new 40 megapixel sensor, this becomes the highest resolution APS-C-sized sensored camera ever released. Furthermore it offers internal 8K video recording at 30fps - which again makes it compete with many, pro-spec full-frame mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab).
Fujifilm to launch TWO tilt-shift lenses for its GFX medium format cameras
The big surprise at Fujifilm X-Summit is that there won't be one tilt-shift GF Fujinon lens – there will be two of them!
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera review: Beyond the margin of error
Samsung upgraded the cameras on the Z Flip 4, but just how much better are they than the Flip 3? We give you a detailed rundown so you know exactly what you're getting.
Android Authority
Camera details for a second Pixel foldable may have leaked
Camera details relating to a second Pixel foldable have emerged online. The foldable is tipped to offer a 64MP main camera, a 10.8MP tele lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. An enterprising developer dug through Google’s code earlier this year and discovered apparent camera details for new Pixel smartphones as well as a Pixel foldable. Now, the same developer has dug through the Android 13 QPR1 beta and discovered camera details related to a second Pixel foldable.
Android Authority
Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025
"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
TechRadar
More megapixels vs larger sensors vs larger pixels: What makes a better phone camera
Whether you’re a photography hobbyist, a frequent social media sharer or are just passionate about capturing those little moments in life for your own memories, you’ll want a phone camera that can keep up with your needs. Nowadays, camera quality is a real focal point for the smartphone...
Phone Arena
Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones
It’s been a crazy week for the mobile industry with Apple unveiling its new iPhone 14 lineup and Google teasing the next major Pixel announcement. However, it’s Motorola that will probably end our week with a bang, as the US-based company has just taken the wraps off three new interesting phones: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo.
Best cameras for photos and videos 2022
Here are the best cameras for photography and video shooting on the market today.
The top tech products to watch from IFA 2022
We checked out the best tech products launching this year from IFA 2022, including promising new TVs, smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart home devices.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series leak says sizes and resolutions are same as S22 family
Last month, leaker Ice Universe shared the news that he believes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature the same size phones we saw on the Galaxy S22 family. Now, the leaker has reaffirmed that belief and has provided us with a leak of the specifications for each model, including dimensions, screen sizes, and resolutions.
Where are all the dual-screen phones like the Surface Duo?
Dual screen phones aren't exactly new, but now might be the time for them to shine. Especially since foldables aren't getting much cheaper.
Meet the Insta360 X3, the third generation of Insta360’s pocket-sized 360 camera
Insta360 has dropped the ‘ONE’ from this camera’s name for the sake of simplicity, but otherwise this is an update of the pocket-sized Insta360 ONE X2, already one of the best 360 cameras. The Insta360 X3 keeps the familiar ‘candy bar’ shape, which means it can easily...
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today
Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.
TechRadar
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's 200MP camera puts iPhone 14 Pro in the shade
Apple isn’t the only smartphone manufacturer announcing new handsets, with Motorola also unveiling new devices, including the impressive-looking new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which promises to give the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro a run for their money in terms of photography prowess. The Edge 30 Ultra's main...
The best bridge camera in 2022: ultra-zoom cameras for far off subjects
The best bridge camera will deliver high-quality images, have a relatively big zoom and DSLR style handling
How to change the Samsung Keyboard to Gboard
We spend a lot of time typing on our phones, whether it's texting, searching, or shopping. Given the importance of text entry on a smartphone, it's essential to have a reliable software keyboard that makes things easier when entering text, managing your clipboard, finding GIFs, and more. Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, come with Samsung Keyboard pre-installed, but Google's Gboard offers a better experience, including glide typing (sliding your finger from one letter to the next), voice input, handwriting recognition, emoji and GIF search, multilingual typing, and Google Translate support.
Android Central
Can you use Galaxy Watch 5 with non-Samsung phones?
Can you use Galaxy Watch 5 with non-Samsung phones?. Best answer: Yes, technically you can pair the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with any compatible Android device, which will include those running Android 8.0 and higher with the latest software update. However, you won’t get as seamless an experience, nor will you get access to all of the features you would get when using the smartwatch with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
