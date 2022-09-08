ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Dynamo GM Pat Onstad 'taking responsibility' following Nagamura departure

Turning around the fortunes of the Houston Dynamo was never going to be an easy task but general manager Pat Onstad is feeling the gravity of the situation now more than ever. As we near the end of his first season at the club, Onstad has already dispensed with his first head coach as Paulo Nagamura departed the club in midweek.
MLS
Josef Martinez urged to keep scoring goals to 'cover up' off-field issues at Atlanta United

Former United States international striker Charlie Davies believes Josef Martinez can save his Atlanta United career by continuing to score goals. Martinez is suspended for this weekend's match against Toronto FC due to what Atlanta United described as 'conduct detrimental to the team'. The Venezuela international is expected to return to club activities on Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
