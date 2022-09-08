Read full article on original website
Santiago Gimenez's decision to take Europa League penalty causes friction in locker room
Santiago Gimenez kicked off his 2022/2023 Europa League campaign with Feyenoord on Thursday, coming off the bench in the 60th minute to score twice.
UEFA・
Wolves win Diego Costa work permit appeal
Wolves have won their work permit appeal to sign Diego Costa.
Lyon reveal request for France to rest players as Griedge Mbock suffers serious injury
Lyon defender Griedge Mbock is set to be sidelined for a minimum of six months after dislocating her right knee while on international duty with France - the club state they asked their players to be rested during the international break.
Gregg Berhalter believes Christian Pulisic could benefit from Thomas Tuchel sacking
United States Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter believes the sacking of Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager could be a positive for Christian Pulisic.
Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
Karim Benzema sends message after Real Madrid confirm injury
While his injury could rule him out of some key matches, Karim Benzema is remaining positive.
Houston Dynamo GM Pat Onstad 'taking responsibility' following Nagamura departure
Turning around the fortunes of the Houston Dynamo was never going to be an easy task but general manager Pat Onstad is feeling the gravity of the situation now more than ever. As we near the end of his first season at the club, Onstad has already dispensed with his first head coach as Paulo Nagamura departed the club in midweek.
MLS・
Antonio Conte: Richarlison 'deserved' to be Champions League match-winner
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Richarlison for stepping up on his dream Champions League debut.
Josef Martinez urged to keep scoring goals to 'cover up' off-field issues at Atlanta United
Former United States international striker Charlie Davies believes Josef Martinez can save his Atlanta United career by continuing to score goals. Martinez is suspended for this weekend's match against Toronto FC due to what Atlanta United described as 'conduct detrimental to the team'. The Venezuela international is expected to return to club activities on Monday.
Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as new manager
Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as their new manager.
Graham Potter arrives at Cobham ahead of Chelsea unveiling
Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground in Surrey ahead of his unveiling as the club's new manager.
Son Heung-min not concerned by poor run of form
Son Heung-min has vowed he will become a better player for the poor run of form he is currently enduring.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich - Europa League
How Arsenal could line up against Zurich in the Europa League.
PSG unveil new third kit for 2022/23 season
PSG's third kit for the 2022/23 season has been unveiled.
Graham Potter can be the long-term manager Chelsea have been crying out for
Graham Potter can be the long-term manager Chelsea need.
Cristian Romero reveals his Tottenham target for the season
Cristian Romero reveals his goals for the 2022/23 season.
Diego Costa finalises Wolves deal after passing medical
Diego Costa is finalising his deal with Wolves after the striker passed his medical.
Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind opens door to future Arsenal transfer
Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind has revealed his desire to move to Arsenal in the future.
Next Chelsea manager - the contenders
The contenders to take over as Chelsea head coach following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.
West Ham 2022/23 WSL season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
West Ham prepare for the 2022/23 WSL season - preview including summer transfers, key players, predicted finish & more.
