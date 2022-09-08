Read full article on original website
Barcelona: Xavi snubs Mbappe, names Lewandowski among top 3 strikers on Earth
In the wake of his prolific start to the season, Xavi Hernandez has nothing but praise for Robert Lewandowski. In fact, the Barcelona manager believes the Pole star is one of the three best strikers in the world, without mentioning Kylian Mbappe among them. It didn't take long for Xavi...
‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Watch Kylian Mbappe blast Achraf Hakimi in tunnel rant over PSG team-mate’s poor pass
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave Achraf Hakimi both barrels as he criticised him for a poor pass he played during a game. The pair were captured on video in the tunnel at half-time, with Mbappe critical of his team-mate. The pictures originally from Prime Video show them in conversation with Hakimi apologising...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee
Atletico Madrid may soon be faced with a lawsuit from FC Barcelona. This is due to the transfer fee regarding Antoine Griezmann. According to Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona is looking for a payment of $40 million from Atletico. When the two sides agreed on a loan regarding Griezmann, there was a stipulation put in place that […] The post Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'He looked every one of those 37 years': Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his age and says there was 'something missing' from the star's performance during Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad
Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday evening and believes the legendary forward is showing his age. Ronaldo - in just his second start of the season - had plenty of chances against the Basque outfit but...
Barcelona ‘preparing lawsuit against Atletico Madrid over Griezmann after they find loophole around £35m transfer’
BARCELONA are preparing a lawsuit against Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, Spanish media say. The Frenchman left Atletico for Barcelona in 2019 but returned on a two-year loan in August 2021. The Spanish side face having to pay £34million to buy Griezmann permanently if he plays more...
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Neymar Jr. Has Praised Cristiano Ronaldo And Raphael Varane
The Brazilian Striker is having a dream start for the Ligue 1 season with the Paris side, managing to score 9 goals and helping his team with 7 assists in 8 matches played for the French club. Neymar has won everything in France, the league and even Olympic Gold, the...
Cristiano Ronaldo trolled with new James Bond nickname after Man Utd star’s disastrous start to season
MANCHESTER UNITED striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been dubbed as the new James Bond following his slow start to the season. The 37-year-old has featured in all seven of the club's matches so far, though he has been restricted to just two starts under new boss Erik Ten Hag. He has...
Raphinha Explains Why He Rejected Chelsea In Favor Of Barcelona After Chat With Neymar
Raphinha has revealed that he spoke to former Barcelona forward Neymar before completing his summer transfer from Leeds United to the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old had multiple offers to choose from, including one from Chelsea. But Raphinha had his heart set on Barcelona and some positive words ...
MATCHDAY: Barcelona visits Cádiz; Sanchez back for Marseille
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Barcelona visits last-place Cádiz seeking a fifth straight win before its highly anticipated trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week. Former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is enjoying a superb start at Barcelona with eight goals in his last four games, including a hat trick in Barcelona’s Champions League opener. Cádiz, which has lost all four of its games without scoring, may also give Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández the opportunity to rest his top players for Bayern. Atlético Madrid hosts Celta Vigo with all eyes on whether coach Diego Simeone will finally use Antoine Griezmann as a starter instead of a late substitute as he has in every game. Sevilla visits Espanyol with pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui to get their first win of the season, while Valencia is at Rayo Vallecano with star signing Edinson Cavani yet to debut.
Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time
Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though. Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most...
Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'
Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
PSG Star Neymar Praises Manchester City Duo Kyle Walker And Ruben Dias
PSG and Brazil forward Neymar has praised Manchester City defenders Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias in a recent interview.
Thiago Motta to replace Mihajlović as Bologna’s coach
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Former Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Thiago Motta will be named Bologna’s new coach, replacing the fired Siniša Mihajlović. “We have decided that as of Monday the coach will be Thiago Motta,” Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci announced Saturday at a news conference before a game against Fiorentina. “His choice is linked to a long-term project.”
Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo
Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG
PARIS (AP) — The goals keep coming for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps stopping them at the other end. The Brazil forward netted his eighth goal in seven French league games and Donnarumma parried away a penalty to lead PSG back to the top with a 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.
Luka Modric admits Real Madrid lost an 'important player' with the sale of £70m Casemiro to Manchester United... but he insists the European champions are 'well equipped' in midfield to cope without him
Luka Modric believes Real Madrid's strength in depth in midfield means they will not suffer following the sale of Casemiro this summer. Casemiro, 30, joined Manchester United in a £70million switch during the summer window to help them at a time when they had just turned around their early poor form.
UEFA open probe into 'discriminatory behaviour' from Juventus fans after they appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG supporters... with 'four people detained by Paris police' following the Champions League clash
UEFA and French police have launched an investigation after Juventus fans appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The two sides met on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the Ligue 1 champions winning 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double. But the Group H...
Allegri could ring the changes against Salernitana
Juventus will look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to PSG when they face Salernitana in Serie A tomorrow. The Bianconeri have started this season in inconsistent form, and they would be keen to earn a win in that fixture. Their last two matches have been winless, and they...
