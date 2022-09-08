ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Charlie Benante teases new Anthrax music

By Metal Hammer
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Charlie Benante , the drummer of veteran thrashers Anthrax , has shared a teaser of new music from the band on his Instagram page.

Anthrax have just wrapped up a tour with Black Label Society and Hatebreed , and, as Benante says, are now back to thinking about a new record.

Benante posted the teaser video clip of him playing this new riff with the caption: “After a very successful tour with our friends in @blacklabelsocietyofficial and @hatebreedofficial we are Back to thinking about our new record… I think we have some heavy riffing on this one. See you at the @blueridgerockfest on Thursday 🤘🤘🤘”

Anthrax released their last album, For All Kings , back in 2016, so fans have been eagerly awaiting album number 12. And if this short clip is anything to go by, it’ll be packed full of killer groove.

The legendary thrashers will also start their 40th anniversary UK/European tour this month, kicking off in Birmingham on September 27 and finishing up in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5. Municipal Waste will be joining as special guests.

Benante previously hinted that this tour could include new music: "We won’t just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary – hey, we’ll be giving YOU some history! – but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can’t wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!”

Dates for the tour are below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EOpC_0hmkbEd700

(Image credit: Press)

Anthrax European/UK 2022 tour dates:

Sept 27:  Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Sept 29:  Manchester Academy, UK
Sept 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 01: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK
Oct 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 04: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Oct 08: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Oct 10: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BE
Oct 11: Tilburg 013, NL
Oct 13:  Paris Bataclan, FR
Oct 14: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, DE
Oct 15: Leipzig Werk 2, DE
Oct 17: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, DK
Oct 18: Gothenburg Tradgarn, SE
Oct 19: Stockholm Annexet, SE
Oct 21: Oulu Tullisali, FI
Oct 22:  Turku Logomo, FI
Oct 23: Talinn Kultuurikatel, EE
Oct 25: Warsaw Stodola, PL
Oct 26: Frankfurt Batschapp, DE
Oct 27: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, DE
Oct 29: Brno Sono, CZ
Oct 31: Budapest Babra Negra, HU
Nov 01: Zagreb Culture Factory, HR
Nov 02: Vienna Arena, AT
Nov 04: Milan Alcatraz, IT
Nov 05: Zurich Komplex, CH

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Benante
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Rock City#Teases#Black Label Society#European
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
loudersound.com

King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V

Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy