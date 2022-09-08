ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary

Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Holden, MA
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Landmark#The Leominster Champion#Cherryroad Media#Cherryroad Technologies#Editor Publisher#The Grafton News
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage

The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
WORCESTER, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy