Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary
Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
A New England casino was just named the best casino outside of Las Vegas
Also, another regional casino was named the best casino hotel. Two casinos in Connecticut are good bets for top-notch gaming and accommodations, according to USA Today readers. The publication named Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket the best casino outside of Las Vegas and nearby Mohegan Sun in Uncasville the best...
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Making her name — literally — with bread: Ex-UMass health worker launches bakery
WORCESTER — For many people, quitting a job and starting a new business can be daunting. Worcester resident Zaida Melendez would agree. But after two months, the health care worker turned baker is finding her footing and bringing a taste of her native El Salvador to Worcester’s baking scene. ...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
What role will Trump endorsement play in MA race for Governor?
From Worcester to West Roxbury, Massachusetts’ gubernatorial candidates hit the ground running Wednesday hours after voters had their say in the state primary. “It’s about making Massachusetts the greatest place to live, to raise a family, to set up a business” Healey told her supporters in Worcester.
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street
WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday.
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
WCVB
The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
The Shaking Crab gets conditional approval for downtown Worcester expansion, but licensing commission has questions on liquor storage
The Worcester licensing commission has placed The Shaking Crab’s liquor license application under conditional approval subject to the restaurant owners proving they have a safe and secure place to store alcohol. The Shaking Crab, is a cajun seafood restaurant chain, with six locations in Massachusetts. The restaurant is planning...
JetBlue Switches to Larger Plane for Daily Service Between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale
WORCESTER - Due to a higher demand in travel, JetBlue has switched to a Airbus A320 for daily service between Worcester Regional Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to Massport, the Airbus A320 adds 28% more passenger capacity. Non-stop flights from Worcester to Fort Lauderdale depart daily at 5:50 PM....
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
