Penn Community Bank Collaborates on Effort to LIFT Local Income-Constrained Communities

By Dan Weckerly
 2 days ago
Image via iStock.

Penn Community Bank's collaboration in the LIFT United effort is designed, among other things, to facilitate access to low-interest car loans for income-constrained employed households.

Penn Community Bank is launching a new financial stability program, LIFT United, to help eligible residents increase their financial literacy, improve their credit scores, and secure low interest used car loans.

The bank is partnering with three other business entities on the pilot program:

  • United Way of Bucks County
  • The County of Bucks
  • Credit Counseling Center

LIFT United — which stands for Learn to Invest in Your Future and Thrive — supports asset-limited, income-constrained, employed (ALICE) households in Bucks County.

Richboro’s Credit Counseling Center will offer free financial literacy courses and one-on-one budget coaching for program participants. Successful participants will receive a down payment match of up to $1,000 and a low-interest car loan secured by United Way. All loans are offered by Penn Community Bank.

“At Penn Community Bank, we’re committed to helping families reach their financial goals, including those in the ALICE population,” said Bernard Tynes, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing at Penn Community Bank. “LIFT United is an innovative way to help working families remain financially stable now and in the future.

“We’re proud to partner with United Way, the county, and Credit Counseling Center on this exciting new initiative,” he concluded.

“It’s a challenging time for our ALICE families,” said P.J. O’Brien, Impact Direct for Financial Stability at United Way of Bucks County. “The pandemic hit them hard, and now they’re struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living. LIFT United will ensure that they have safe, reliable transportation to get to work — at a manageable cost.”

All applicants to LIFT United must be referred by United Way’s member agencies.

For eligibility requirements and more information, contact the United Way’s P.J. O’Brien via email.

About Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank holds more than $2.6 billion in assets, employs more than 300 people, and offers banking and lending services at 20+ bank branches and three administrative centers throughout Bucks and Montgomery counties. As an independent, mutual financial institution, Penn Community Bank is not publicly traded and operates with its long-term mission in mind: to help businesses grow and prosper, to provide financial resources to individuals and families throughout their lifetimes, to strengthen the local economy, and to partner with local organizations to act as a catalyst for positive growth in every market it serves.

About United Way of Bucks County

Since 1952, UW Bucks has been improving lives in Bucks County by uniting donors, advocates, and volunteers around the common good. United Way programs focus on the building blocks for a good life: a quality education, a stable income, and good health. For more information, call 215.949.1660 or visit www.uwbucks.org.

Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice

CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally. A women-owned, full-service inbound and outbound call center located in the Union Meeting Corporate Center on Harvest Drive in Blue Bell, CV offers a steady stream of job openings and utilizes local business providers for banking, insurance, staffing, and more.
In a ‘Strategic Partnership,’ Centric Bank Merges with First Commonwealth Bank

Centric Bank has announced the signing of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger providing for the merger of Centric with and into First Commonwealth Bank in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $16.20 per share, or approximately $144 million in the aggregate, based upon the preceding 10-day volume weighted average closing stock price of First Commonwealth as of Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Delaware Canal Towpath To Be Recognized as the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year

Tomorrow, an event in New Hope will recognize the popular towpath as the Trail of the Year in Pennsylvania, a state known for its beautiful hiking trails. The ceremony will be held at the historic Locktender’s House, located at 145 South Main Street in New Hope, from 11 AM to 12 noon. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be present at the event, with Michael Ginder, Executive Director of the Friends of the Delaware Canal, giving opening comments on the momentous occasion.
See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs

Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
