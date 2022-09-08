Apple is just over a week away from introducing the world to its new phones in the iPhone 14 series. In just two weeks from now, meanwhile, the devices will reportedly start shipping to buyers. If you've lately been planning to splurge on a new iPhone, you should almost certainly put that scheme on hold until Apple's event on September 7. There are two major reasons for that, and they both come down to value.

