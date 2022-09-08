Read full article on original website
St Leger: Racing on Saturday cancelled with Doncaster to host nine races on Sunday including Classic
British racing on Saturday, September 10 has been cancelled as an ongoing mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, with the St Leger at Doncaster moved to Sunday as part of a nine-race card. All fixtures in British racing will return on Sunday, with the exception...
Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen
Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
Irish Champion Stakes: Luxembourg aimed at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after stunning Leopardstown victory
Luxembourg is back in the big time after winning the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore. Forced to miss the Derby with a setback after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas, the Camelot colt travelled in mid-division in the 10-furlong showpiece after starting at 7/2, allowing stablemate Stone Age to take a clear early lead before clicking into gear two furlongs from home.
Gallagher Premiership: Tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II as Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, London Irish and Bristol Bears win
Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling scored a last-minute try to send reigning champions Leicester to an opening-day defeat. In a hugely competitive tussle a draw would have been a fair result but Schickerling's winner rewarded a strong last 20 minutes from Exeter, who picked up a morale-boosting 24-20 victory after last season's disappointing seventh-placed finish.
Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's best racehorses through the years
Horseracing was an active passion of Her Majesty The Queen and she enjoyed great success throughout the years, winning every Classic except the Derby at Epsom. She had a lifelong association with the sport and was a regular at Royal Ascot each June, where she enjoyed victory with the likes of Phantom Gold in 1995 and a famous Gold Cup triumph with Estimate in 2013.
U.K.・
England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win
Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps. After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.
Ben Stokes: England played in honour of incredibly inspirational Queen; Stuart Broad: Felt like celebration of Queen's life
The decisive third Test between England vs South Africa got under way on day three on Saturday, with players and supporters observing an immaculate minute's silence in honour of The Queen. Ahead of the start of play, tributes at the Kia Oval included a guard of honour, a minute's silence...
England edge ahead of South Africa as 17 wickets fall on day three of third Test at the Kia Oval
A remarkable morning at the Kia Oval began with a poignant tribute to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Once play began, England's seamers quickly found their rhythm as six wickets went down in the first 12 overs and, despite a little resistance from the lower order, the Proteas were all out midway through the afternoon session.
Queen's funeral date confirmed for September 19: What does it mean for sport?
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey at 11am, it has been announced. It means that all horse racing, which is the only major sport in the UK due to take place on that date, has been postponed. Government advice to...
Gallagher Premiership: Gloucester produce second-half comeback to beat Wasps; Sale off to winning start
After missing out on a place in the play-offs last season by two points, the home side looked way off that form as Wasps surged 21 points clear before the break. Tries from fly-half Charlie Atkinson, back row Brad Shields and centre Burger Odendall and three conversions from Atkinson put Wasps in the driving seat.
Premier League, EFL, Scottish, WSL and non-League: This weekend's matches postponed
All English and Scottish football has been postponed this weekend following the Queen's death on Thursday. The Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two have all been postponed, as well as the start of the new Women's Super League season, and all non-League and grassroots fixtures. The Scottish FA...
BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry enjoys win 'for the good guys' with narrow victory at Wentworth
Lowry posted a seven-under 65 on the final day of the DP World Tour's flagship event to finish on 17 under and close a bogey-free tournament, reduced to 54 holes after Friday's play was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The tournament featured 18 players from the Saudi-backed...
GOLF・
Ladies European Tour: England's Liz Young claims maiden title after victory at Swiss Ladies Open
The Englishwoman, taking a one-shot lead into the final round at Golfpark Holzhausern, mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to post a three-under 69 and stay a shot clear of four-time LET winner Linn Grant. The 39-year-old added further birdies at the 11th and 14th to take a two-shot...
GOLF・
English Football League set to recommence on Tuesday following death of Queen Elizabeth II
The EFL programme is set to recommence on Tuesday September 13 following The Queen's death. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey. When and how EFL football recommences depends on resources around this date. The National League has confirmed...
UEFA・
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy one back as play resumes at Wentworth after Queen's death
The tournament was suspended on Thursday evening immediately after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Her Majesty and play was also cancelled on Friday, with the event reduced to 54 holes ahead of its resumption on Saturday morning. Thirty players returned to complete their opening rounds and a two-minute period...
