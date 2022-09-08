ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen

Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
SPORTS
SkySports

Irish Champion Stakes: Luxembourg aimed at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after stunning Leopardstown victory

Luxembourg is back in the big time after winning the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore. Forced to miss the Derby with a setback after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas, the Camelot colt travelled in mid-division in the 10-furlong showpiece after starting at 7/2, allowing stablemate Stone Age to take a clear early lead before clicking into gear two furlongs from home.
WORLD
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: Tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II as Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, London Irish and Bristol Bears win

Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling scored a last-minute try to send reigning champions Leicester to an opening-day defeat. In a hugely competitive tussle a draw would have been a fair result but Schickerling's winner rewarded a strong last 20 minutes from Exeter, who picked up a morale-boosting 24-20 victory after last season's disappointing seventh-placed finish.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Varian
SkySports

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Majesty's best racehorses through the years

Horseracing was an active passion of Her Majesty The Queen and she enjoyed great success throughout the years, winning every Classic except the Derby at Epsom. She had a lifelong association with the sport and was a regular at Royal Ascot each June, where she enjoyed victory with the likes of Phantom Gold in 1995 and a famous Gold Cup triumph with Estimate in 2013.
U.K.
SkySports

England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win

Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps. After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports Racing#St Leger#Park Hill#Dance#Doncaster#The St Leger Festival#Atzeni#Ferrari Queen#Dubai Jemila#Group Three#Group One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy